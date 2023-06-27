Decluttering can be hard for everyone, but it is especially difficult if you are a Sentimental person. sentimental people can have a difficult time letting go of items that remind them of people, places, and experiences. Sentimental people can feel a lot more guilt getting rid of extra items.

Believe That You Deserve It

If your sentimental clutter is not reminding you of happy memories but is simply overwhelming, it isn’t doing its job. For this reason, remember that you deserve to let things go. This will ensure you enjoy your space and your favorite sentimental items can be displayed.

Take a Picture

Having too many cluttered items will inevitably mean that some things are not taken care of the way that we would hope. Instead, take a picture of your favorite belongings and pass them along to someone who can truly use them. This ensures that you have the memory and the item isn’t damaged over time.

Save One From a Set

If you inherited a collection and you don’t have the space to keep the set, consider just keeping one item. Take a photo of the whole set together and keep one item for display. You’ll be so grateful that you have more space and you still have a physical item attached to the memories.

Set up a Zone

Savvy organizers understand you cannot have infinite belongings. Set up a zone or container that can help you to limit your sentimental items. Whether that is a shelf or a storage box, anytime you want to keep a sentimental item, you will have to decide what is most important to save. This can help you truly evaluate an item’s worth.

Find a Worthy New Owner

Sometimes it’s more difficult to give up sentimental clutter if you feel it will not be loved after you donate them. For items that you truly cannot keep but want to be treated well, be sure that you take the extra time to donate them to a worthy owner. Books, games, and educational toys could be loved for many years to come at your local library. Antiques and heirlooms may be just what your local museum wants to put on display.