If you bought a starter home and it’s getting to be too small for your growing family, you might be thinking about building an addition. One or more extra rooms can give you and your kids more space and privacy, but it’s not the only solution. You might be able to change the way you use your existing square footage to save time and money.

Building an Addition Can Be Stressful and Expensive

Having workers at your house for weeks or months on end can interfere with your daily routine and strain relationships with other family members. The financial cost can also lead to tension and conflict between you and your spouse or partner.

You can easily spend tens of thousands of dollars to add one or more rooms to your house. If you sell the property in the future, you’ll recoup some of your investment, but it will be a fraction of the money you put into the project. It’s impossible to predict your return on investment since housing markets and buyers’ preferences shift over time.

Building an addition will cost you more for heating and cooling and will cause your property taxes to rise. You’ll also have to devote more time to cleaning and maintenance.

If you build an addition that increases the size of your home’s footprint, that will reduce the amount of yard space available. That can limit your family’s options when it comes to outdoor play and entertainment and make it harder to sell your house in the future.

Renovating Your Existing Space Might Be a Better Option

You might be able to take on a smaller-scale project that will make your house more comfortable and functional in less time and for less money. For instance, you might be able to finish your basement and create an extra bedroom with a full or half bathroom or turn the downstairs area into a family room. If you have an attic, you might be able to convert it into a bedroom, a home office, or a playroom for your kids. Space above the garage can be an ideal location for an older child’s bedroom, an office, or a place to work on a hobby.

Figure out What Will Work Best for Your Family

Modifying your house can be more affordable than moving, but building an addition isn’t the only way to make your home’s design work better for your family. Renovating without increasing square footage can give you the additional living space you need at a lower cost and minimize the disruption to your family’s daily lives. Get in touch with several local contractors to discuss your goals, explore design options, and get estimates.