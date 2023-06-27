Hiring a pro to update your home can quickly become a costly investment. While there are some jobs that you should certainly leave to the professionals, a handy weekend warrior can get a lot done on their own for a fraction of the price.

Accent Your Space

Painting can be a big commitment when you already live in the home. Painting can be quite a commitment between moving furniture, taping areas, and putting down drop cloths. Weekend warriors can get the same benefits of freshening the space without all the work by simply choosing an accent wall and focusing efforts there. Not only will you spend less time, but you will spend less on paint while changing the room significantly, which can mean a better ROI for your effort.

Add Shelving

Everyone wants more storage. Whether you add shelving in your closets and pantry spaces or you add shelves to your walls to add more room to display favorite items, there’s no doubt that adding shelves will benefit you and future homeowners. Choose from a variety of options to match your decor and storage needs, but whatever you choose, you’re sure to enjoy utilizing your vertical space better than ever before.

Update the Lighting

Old light fixtures can make the most modern room look dated and dull. A good light fixture can highlight the best parts of your space and can add a sense of cohesive style to your home. While the installation will require a firm grasp of electrical safety, installing new lighting fixtures is relatively simple for an experienced handyman.

Paint Your Home’s Exterior

Ranch-style homes don’t always require a pro to paint them. If you are willing to use some elbow grease and invest in some helpful supplies, chances are you can paint your home’s exterior for a fraction of the cost. To ensure that the job goes smoothly, don’t miss these important tips:

Purchase your paint from an experienced team to get the correct paint for your home

Invest in a paint sprayer to make the job faster and even

Devote extra time painting off trims and covering windows

Add Backsplash

Kitchen and bathroom updates can quickly become costly. If you want to add a modern and fresh look, consider adding a backsplash to your kitchen or bathroom. This can allow you to create a modern and updated look without a huge remodel. Whether you opt to create a backsplash with wood tile or another option, you’re sure to liven up your space.