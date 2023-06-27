Creating the perfect backyard space starts with stunning landscaping. By incorporating a variety of plants, textures, and features, you can transform your garden into a stunning oasis. If you’re hoping to perfect your yard by enhancing your garden’s beauty, there are a few tricks you can use.

Invite Pollinators

Choose plants that welcome pollinators to your yard. Not only will you help your local ecosystem, but your blooms will flourish, and your yard will look more beautiful than ever before. Check with your local garden center to see what grows well in your area that will also attract bees and butterflies.

Use a Mix of Edible and Visual Plants

You don’t have to have a full vegetable garden to enjoy fresh foods from your own backyard. While a space dedicated to gardening produce may be nice, if you’re limited on space, you don’t have to sacrifice your aesthetic. Instead, mix fresh herbs, edible flowers, berries, and fruit-bearing trees with your floral picks. This way, you’ll have an outdoor oasis and a delightful summer and spring harvest.

Plant Perennials and Annuals Alike

A lively garden requires variety and diversity. It can also be hard to maintain over time. Save yourself some work next year by planting annuals and perennials alike. This will allow you to start fresh in some spots while ensuring the yard doesn’t look barren at the beginning of the season.

Don’t Forget Foliage Options

Bushes, grasses, and small trees can add texture and beauty to a space popping with lively blooms. Don’t forget to take advantage of hardy options to ensure you have something beautiful to look at, even in the colder months.

Add a Water Feature

Water features can add visual interest and a sense of tranquility to your outdoor space. They can also have the added benefit of attracting birds and other local wildlife. This can make your backyard the perfect spot to sit and relax on a sunny day.