When selling a home, first impressions are everything. Potential buyers will size up your house in a matter of seconds. Clutter can make it difficult or impossible to sell your home.

Buyers Might Assume That the House Has Serious Problems

Clutter can create the impression that you don’t take care of your property. Buyers might think that if you let clutter pile up and didn’t take the time to clean before listing the house, you probably didn’t perform other important maintenance.

A cluttered house might have rotted floorboards that pose a safety hazard, water stains caused by a roof leak, outdated electrical wiring, a furnace with a filter that hasn’t been changed in years, or other serious issues. Prospective buyers might also worry that the house is infested with pests. Food that’s left sitting around can attract insects, mice, and rats.

Even if your home doesn’t have any major issues, buyers might assume the worst if they can’t see enough of the house to accurately assess its condition. They will likely decide to move on and look at other properties.

A Cluttered Home Can Be Unhealthy

A house with a large amount of clutter can have poor indoor air quality. When a home has stuff piled everywhere, it’s impossible to give it a thorough cleaning. Surfaces might be covered with dirt, dust, and pet hair, and airducts might be clogged. That can lead to respiratory problems, especially if potential buyers or their family members have allergies or asthma.

Buyers Won’t Be Able to See All That Your Home Has to Offer

When prospective buyers visit a house, they want to see its potential and envision their families living there. That won’t be able to do that if all they see is clutter.

You might have a beautiful house with stunning architectural detail, but buyers won’t be able to appreciate any of that if they can’t see it. Clutter can conceal some of your home’s best features, make the house look smaller than it really is, and leave potential buyers with an overwhelmingly negative impression.

Get Help Decluttering and Cleaning Your Home

Before you put your home on the market, you’ll have to get it in excellent condition to impress potential buyers. One of the first steps is to remove clutter and give the house a thorough cleaning.

If you’re feeling overwhelmed, ask family and friends to help or hire a professional cleaning service. Figure out what you want to take to your next home and what you can sell, donate, dispose of, or put into temporary storage. Eliminating clutter can dramatically improve your chances of selling your house quickly.