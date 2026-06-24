When Nick Van Assche set out to grow Sea Glass Properties into a full-fledged franchise operation, he knew that vision without infrastructure was just a dream. As a partner at the Virgin Islands-based brokerage with 140-plus agents that has sold over $2.4B of resort/lifestyle/second-home real estate and an emerging franchisor with ambitious expansion plans, Van Assche needed more than a collection of tools—he needed a unified ecosystem built to scale.

That search led him to Inside Real Estate’s BoldTrail ecosystem, including both the CRM platform as well as BoldTrail BackOffice, a decision he now credits as a cornerstone of the firm’s growth strategy.

Van Assche doesn’t sugarcoat what today’s real estate landscape requires. “It’s cliche, but it’s their ability to adapt,” he says of what will separate tomorrow’s winners from the rest. “Their ability to adapt and integrate AI in a way that’s actually meaningful.”

He draws a sharp parallel to earlier industry shifts—from fax machines to scanned documents—noting that the pace of change today is unlike anything the industry has seen before. For a brokerage with franchise ambitions, standing still simply isn’t an option.

As Sea Glass began growing its franchise network, Van Assche quickly realized that scaling requires more than ambition. “You can have all the ideas in the world,” he says, “but your ability to scale absolutely requires you to have a very solid foundation of tools and infrastructure.”

That realization made the technology decision critical. Sea Glass evaluated numerous platforms, but many that served large brokerages didn’t translate well to the franchisor model. BoldTrail stood apart.

“The unification of the front and back office was the primary driver for us joining them,” says Van Assche, who notes that the decision came down to a simple but powerful principle: everyone working from the same playbook. He likens it to his choice to migrate his organization to Apple years ago—when the entire team runs on the same ecosystem, problem-solving becomes seamless and support scales naturally.

“We wanted to know that our team could work with our broker/owners and their office staff to help their agents—and that anybody could call one another, because we’re all working off the same ecosystem,” he explains.

The unified front-to-back experience has also transformed the agent value proposition. Whether it’s a seasoned agent who needs streamlined contract management or a newer agent leaning into marketing tools, BoldTrail’s breadth covers the full spectrum.

But what sealed the deal, according to Van Assche, was BoldTrail’s ability to anticipate the specific needs of a growing franchisor.

“They were able to point out stuff we didn’t anticipate,” Van Assche recalls. “They knew what questions to ask that I didn’t know to ask, because we haven’t been franchising for 20 years.”

That experience translated into a partnership built on trust, with BoldTrail consistently underpromising and overdelivering. And when challenges arise, a direct point of contact is always available—something Van Assche, who came from the customer service industry, takes seriously.

Speed has also proven to be a competitive advantage. In franchising, momentum matters. “I can’t say I’ll have a site ready in six months,” he says. “That doesn’t work.” With BoldTrail, Sea Glass can onboard new franchisees and launch markets quickly and efficiently.

For Van Assche, the bottom line is straightforward: Sea Glass isn’t in the technology business, but technology is fundamental to its business. By consolidating onto BoldTrail, the company achieved net cost savings by eliminating redundant platforms, while gaining more capability than before.

His advice to other brokerages is direct: “Does this platform allow us to quickly and efficiently scale? Does it cover the vast majority of all tech that’s out there? And are they continuing to invest and evolve every day?” For Sea Glass, BoldTrail checks every box.

For more information, please visit https://boldtrail.com.