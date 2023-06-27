It was only six short years ago that Bob Goldberg took the reins as CEO of the National Association of REALTORS® (NAR). But it is hard to imagine a busier, more challenging time to lead the million-strong REALTOR® community, from a reckoning with racism and a global pandemic, to a broadside assault on the fundamental structure of organized real estate.

NAR announced last week that Goldberg will be stepping aside at the end of 2024, capping off a three-decade career at the organization. With all the interrelated and fast-moving changes to housing markets and the practice of real estate, Goldberg has continued to strongly represent the interest of agents and brokers—to Congress, to critics and to the world at large.

At RISMedia’s CEO & Leadership Exchange this September at the Mayflower Hotel in Washington, D.C., Goldberg will once again demonstrate his expertise and stoic commitment to real estate as he addresses ongoing challenges to the industry. In a keynote address titled “Under Siege: Is Real Estate as We Know It at Risk?” the executive will break down all the threats still facing REALTORS®, and map out the path to prosperity—a path that Goldberg has had a significant role in carving out.

Learn More and Register to Attend

Despite his retirement, there is nothing past tense about Goldberg’s advocacy. From helping guide federal policy on a controversial new mortgage rule to highlighting individual triumphs in homeownership, he has remained a highly visible presence fighting for the interests of real estate. And there is no one better to provide clarity on an onslaught of lawsuits and investigations that have accused real estate leadership of antitrust behavior.

At last year’s CEO & Leadership Exchange, Goldberg called the lawsuits a “money grab by attorneys in the class action space,” and urged REALTORS® around the country to speak to their clients on the value of real estate services.

“The advantage we have is 1.6 million strong,” Goldberg said at the time. “If everyone were out there explaining to consumers their value proposition, it would help this problem go away.”

At least one of those lawsuits is scheduled to go to trial this October, with NAR as a defendant. While there will certainly be limits on what Goldberg can discuss publicly, anyone who has heard him speak knows they can expect frank, sharp and passionate assessments of these issues and many others—all centered around the critical, practical ways to prepare your business for every outcome.

For the complete agenda and speaker lineup, please visit our event page. Space is limited, so reserve your spot today.