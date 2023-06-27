Buying a home is a financial investment, an emotional decision, and a learning experience. If you’ve owned a house in the past, you might have made some choices that you regret. Before you begin searching for your next home, take some time to reflect on those mistakes so you don’t repeat them the next time around.

Make Sure You Can Afford Your Mortgage and Other Expenses

Often, people get preapproved for a mortgage and take out a loan for that amount, then struggle to cover their monthly payments. The amount that a lender preapproved you for doesn’t take all your expenses into account. Borrowing the full amount that you’re pre approved for can leave you struggling to cover the cost of childcare or contribute to your retirement account or your children’s college funds.

Another common mistake is not considering the overall cost of homeownership. That includes your mortgage, property taxes, homeowners insurance, utilities, routine maintenance, and repairs. Not factoring all those expenses into your budget, or making estimates that are unrealistically low, can leave you strapped for cash and struggling to make ends meet.

Figure Out If a Fixer-Upper Is Really Worth It

Purchasing a rundown house and making repairs and renovations might seem like an excellent way to get a home at a bargain and quickly build equity. It can be, but people often realize that a fixer-upper requires a lot more time and money than they anticipated.

It’s common to begin work and discover additional problems, such as outdated electrical wiring or mold, that can blow a budget and cause a project to fall weeks or months behind schedule. If you bought a fixer-upper in the past, reflect on your experiences and figure out if you should go that route again or buy a house that won’t need a significant amount of work.

Find a Home That’s the Right Size for Your Family

People sometimes over- or underestimate the amount of space they’ll need. If your last home seemed cozy at first, but you later realized that you didn’t have enough storage space or family members were constantly bickering because they had to share a bathroom, look for a new house with more square footage or another bathroom.

People often make the opposite mistake. They bow to social pressure and buy a house that’s too big, then struggle to cover the mortgage and utility payments, keep it clean, and handle maintenance. If you found yourself in that situation, don’t fall into that trap again. Buy a house that’s right for your family and your budget, not someone else’s.

Experience Is the Best Teacher

Everyone makes mistakes. As you begin the search for your next house, reflect on your previous experiences as a homeowner. Think about choices that you regret and let them guide your decision-making process so you can have a better outcome this time.