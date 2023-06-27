A savvy homeowner knows that DIYing projects can often get you the most bang for your buck. However, a wise homeowner also knows that some jobs are simply left to the pros. Painting is one task that makes a lot of homeowners wonder if a pro is truly worth it. Here are some considerations when deciding whether to hire a pro or paint yourself.

When to opt for a pro for your interior:

Vaulted Ceilings

If you’re dealing with vaulted ceilings, a pro will ensure a job well done and have the tools and experience to tackle the job safely. Don’t try to tackle a job that requires you to precariously balance on a ladder– chances are if you don’t hurt yourself, you’ll end up with a subpar paint job.

You Need To Strip The Walls

Old paint is likely lead-based. If your home is old, you’ll want to ensure a painter takes care of the task of stripping the paint safely. Lead poisoning can cause serious health problems and is not worth the risk.

You’re Looking To Sell

Selling your home can be stressful enough. If you face a time crunch, hiring out will take a load off your plate. Not to mention, a professionally done job will highlight your home much better than a slapdash DIY. If you are looking to sell, hiring a painter could have a good ROI.

When To Opt For A Pro For Your Exterior:

If You See Any Damage Or Chipping

The exterior of your home will need to be painted and protected to pass a home inspection. If there is any damage to the exterior, be sure that a professional who knows how to address the issue can fix it and paint it properly. The exterior of your home is very important to protect from weatherization, and painting plays a big role in this job.

If You Have A Multi-Story Home

If you have a one-story home and feel like you have the skill set to paint, you may be in a good position to do so. However, for people who own a multi-story home, it’s always a safer option to hire a painter who has experience painting home exteriors. Professionals have the tools and scaffolding as well as the expertise to ensure that the job is done well and safely.