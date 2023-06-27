If you’re planning to move, you want to quickly attract a buyer and sell your home for top dollar. You might be thinking about making changes to the property before you list it so it will stand out in a competitive market.

When You Should and Shouldn’t Renovate Your House Before Selling

If you’re aware of any health or safety issues, take care of them before you list the house. Things such as outdated electrical wiring or damaged steps can make potential buyers immediately remove your home from consideration. If you do find someone who’s interested in buying, you’ll have to get those things repaired or reduce the price before the transaction can move forward. Making repairs now can help you avoid a hassle later.

Buyers want houses that suit their needs and that look stylish and comfortable. If one or more rooms have an outdated design, that can instantly turn off prospective buyers. Updating those areas can be a sound financial investment.

The kitchen is generally one of the most important rooms for buyers. It should have a functional layout with plenty of space for meal prep and storage, as well as good lighting. If your kitchen falls short in any of these areas, make upgrades before you list the property.

Buyers consider purchase price, as well as cost of ownership. Drafty windows and inefficient appliances can lead to high utility bills. Replacing damaged or outdated windows and inefficient appliances can make your property more appealing to buyers.

Major Renovations Aren’t Always a Good Investment

Before you undertake any type of home renovation project, consider the potential return on investment. You might think that large-scale changes will bring in lots of high offers from interested buyers, but you might be disappointed. Smaller projects, such as replacing cabinet doors and installing new light fixtures, can do more to attract buyers and have a higher return on investment than altering the floorplan or making other major modifications.

You Might Not Have Time to Make Big Changes

You’ll also have to consider how long a renovation would take and when you plan to sell your house. If you intend to move in the near future, you won’t have time to tackle a large-scale project. Focusing on smaller changes can make your house appealing to buyers and save you time and money.

Get Advice From a Local Real Estate Agent

It’s important to think about how your home compares to others that have sold recently in the same area. If your house isn’t up to par for some reason, renovations that make it similar to other nearby properties can help you find a buyer. A local real estate agent can provide valuable insights about the conditions of other homes and which types of renovations are most likely to pay off.