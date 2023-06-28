The National Association of REALTORS® (NAR) has released its 2023 Community & Transportation Preferences Survey. The survey is a national poll taken every three years to gauge people’s partialities regarding their home’s location or potential location as well as community attributes they find desirable. The 2023 survey found that Americans living in walkable communities report a higher quality of life.

If deciding today where to live:

79% said being within an easy walk of other places and things, such as shops and parks, is very/somewhat important.

78% of those indicated that they would be willing to pay more to live in a walkable community.

85% said sidewalks and places to walk are very/somewhat important.

65% said having public transport nearby is very/somewhat important.

56% said they would prefer a house with a small yard and be able to walk to places vs. 44% who would prefer a large yard and would need to drive to most places.

53% would prefer an attached dwelling (own or rent a townhouse/condo/apartment) and be able to walk to shops, restaurants, and a short commute to work vs. 47% who would prefer a single-family home (own or rent) and have to drive to shops, restaurants and a longer commute.

“With COVID in our rearview mirror, this study shows that a substantial demand for walkability persists for Americans of all ages,” said NAR President Kenny Parcell. “NAR has conducted community preference surveys for over 20 years, providing Realtors® and their communities with valuable information on shifting American lifestyles and migration trends. To help local communities and Realtor® associations improve the places they live, NAR generates this survey and makes the results available to all.”



For more information, visit https://www.nar.realtor/reports/nar-community-and-transportation-preference-surveys.