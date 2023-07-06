Anywhere Real Estate Inc. has announced that 39 of its affiliated agents were included on the National Association of Hispanic Real Estate Professionals (NAHREP) 2023 Top 250 Latino Agents report. The report distinguishes the top producing Latino agents in the United States, including Puerto Rico, based on the number of closed transactions in 2022.

The nominations totaled more than 1,700 nominated agents. All six residential real estate brands within the Anywhere family of companies (Better Homes and Gardens® Real Estate, CENTURY 21®, Coldwell Banker®, Corcoran, ERA®, and Sotheby’s International Realty®) were represented within the rankings.

NAHREP ranked this year’s individual agents and teams based on self-nominated information validated by third parties, including MLS data. The agents included in the report collectively represented nearly 32,000 closed transactions and more than $11 billion in combined sales volume for 2022.

Several Anywhere-affiliated agents also earned top honors in specific categories, including: Jose ‘Joe’ Alvarez from Corcoran, ranked as the No. 1 individual agent by sales volume; Alberto Mateos from Coldwell Banker Realty, ranked as the No. 1 agent in the Rookies category; and Marty Rodriguez of CENTURY 21, recognized not only as the No. 31 agent for closed transactions, but also for her 45 years in the industry with record-breaking sales, earning her the accolade as “the most successful real estate agent in the history of CENTURY 21.”

Additional Anywhere agent representation includes:

Six of the top 10 individual agents by sales volume and more than one quarter of the top 100 agents by sales volume: CENTURY 21 (7); Coldwell Banker (9); Sotheby’s International Realty (8); and Corcoran (3).

Two companies in the top 5 brands: CENTURY 21 (#4) and Coldwell Banker (#5).

Twenty-two of the top 100 teams by sales volume.

“I am so proud to see our Latino agents continue to represent our brands and the communities that we serve in such a remarkable way,” said Sue Yannaccone, president and CEO of Anywhere Brands and Anywhere Advisors. “These agents span major markets throughout the country and a wide spectrum of specialties, truly embodying our company’s mission to empower everyone’s next move.”

