The Hudson Gateway Association of Realtors, Inc. (HGAR) is joining FIABCI, the International Real Estate Federation, and other industry colleagues in sponsoring a forum for real estate and business professionals to share best practices for sustainable planning and design, the association announced. “Real Estate in Action – Achieving SDG11: Sustainable Cities and Communities,” is designed to advance the United Nations’ “Sustainable Development Goal 11 (SDG11),” which focuses on resilient planning.

The forum will feature a panel on “The Resilient North American City,” moderated by FIABCI’s immediate past President Susan Greenfield, associate broker at Brown Harris Stevens and HGAR member. Other sessions are “Neighborhood Design for Sustainability and Improving the Quality of Life” and “Way Forward: Implementing the FIABCI Global Charter Building Better Lives.”

Speakers assembled for the forum include:

Budiarsa Sastrawinata, FIABCI world president

Christine Auclair, coordinator, World Urban Campaign, UN-Habitat

Lance Jay Brown, president, Consortium for Sustainable Urbanization and fellow, American Institute of Architects

Rebecca Fischman, senior resilience planner, Arcadis

Nikki Greenberg, founder and chief innovation officer, Real Estate of the Future

Geoffrey Hurst, VP sustainability, Related Companies LP, New York

Roger Jann, managing partner, Einbrucke LLC

Geeta Mehta, adjunct professor of architecture and planning, Columbia Climate School

Michal Mlynar, deputy executive director, UN-Habitat

William Solecki, professor of geography, Hunter College, City University of New York

The forum will take place on Thursday, July 13, 2023 at the McNally Amphitheater

at Fordham University School of Law. Register here.