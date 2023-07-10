There are many people in this world who make impassioned and sustained efforts to create a better world for all. In real estate, being a “Crusader” means taking that passion for change and using it to move the industry forward in the right direction.

For the seventh year in a row, RISMedia is searching for Real Estate Newsmakers from across the U.S. who are making headlines for their commitment and contributions to the residential and/or commercial real estate sectors, as well as going the extra mile to positively impact their peers, colleagues, clients and the communities they serve.

RISMedia’s Real Estate Newsmakers fall into one of the six amazing categories: Achievers, Crusaders, Futurists, Influencers, Luminaries and Trailblazers. Each year, RISMedia celebrates “the champions of a better way” through its Newsmakers “Crusaders” category.

In this category, we highlight those with a passion for a cause greater than themselves, from equal rights to REALTOR® safety, advancing the industry to disaster recovery, children’s, women’s and LGBTQ+ causes, and so much more.

Take a look at some of our Crusaders from the 2023 Class of Real Estate Newsmakers below!

Amy Gant

Senior Vice President & Regional Manager | Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Georgia Properties

During 2022, Amy Gant maintained a regional and national focus at Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Georgia Properties. Aside from overseeing five offices in her own area, she’s also part of the company’s executive team and helped to shape its direction. With her own team, she created bi-weekly Think Tank groups and monthly Coffee Talk sessions. These roundtable discussions allowed her team to share experiences and encourage creativity and accountability while cultivating a culture of growth. She also created teams of loan officers to increase mortgage capture in her region, giving consumers more options to choose from when selecting a loan officer.

Cliff Long

CEO | Orlando Regional REALTOR® Association

Working alongside the Orlando Regional REALTOR® Foundation in 2022 on plans to build affordable homes, Cliff Long was appointed to the executive committee of the Orlando Economic Partnership and the Board of Directors for Orlando’s Orange County Public School Foundation. Long works to ensure that ORRA provides programs and offerings that meet members’ needs. He oversees both internal operations and external functions, including advocacy and communications. Long is particularly proud of the way that ORRA impacts people’s careers in real estate—which, in turn, impacts their lives.

Julia Lashay Israel

Head of Inclusion and Belonging | Keller Williams Realty International

In 2022, Julia Lashay Israel led the launch of Keller Williams’ diversity certification Agent of Distinction, a five-module, professional education offering that provides the training, resources and tools needed to grow a real estate business with a wider customer base. During the NAR NXT conference in November, Israel taught the Color of Real Estate (CORE) course, offering an overview of Fair Housing policy and the historic practices that have contributed to the homeownership gap across the U.S. population.

Keith Smith

REALTOR® | YES Realty Partners

Housing will always center on people. And that doesn’t just mean understanding demographics or behavioral psychology. For Keith Smith, his biggest brag of 2022 was the 23 families he helped achieve homeownership through a land trust he leads. With affordable housing an acute challenge across the industry, Smith was able to make a huge difference in the lives of so many people, who now can enjoy the security, independence and pride that homeownership creates. With innovative solutions like the land trust gaining steam around the country, Smith used his considerable expertise and understanding to lead the way last year, making sure his work remains focused on what real estate is all about.

Do you or someone you know have what it takes to be a 2024 Real Estate Newsmaker? If the answer is yes, click here to nominate a real estate professional today! To see the full list of 2023 Real Estate Newsmakers, click here.