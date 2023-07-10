Summer fun is in full swing, and that can mean a lot of BBQs, picnic lunches, and beach party foods. While the standard BBQ options are certainly tasty, they can be heavy and dedicant. While these unhealthy options are fun as treats, if you’d like to find some options that can better help you meet your health goals, consider these simple swaps.

Consider Lean Meat Options

While pork and beef may be standard barbecue food, a lean meat option can be just as delicious on the grill and offer you an equal amount of protein but with lower calories. Choose chicken shrimp or ground turkey for your protein at your next barbecue, and you’ll surely shave off some extra calories and fat from your meal.

Substitute Turkey Dogs for Beef Hot Dogs

If hot dogs are a must-have at your barbecue gatherings, consider a healthier option in the form of turkey dogs. Turkey dogs are still delicious on a bun and can be much lower in fat and sodium if you search for the right brand.

Swap Mayo With Greek Yogurt

Mayo is very calorically dense and can add a lot of fat and sodium to an already-indulgent meal. Consider swapping your mayo out for Greek yogurt when making potato salads, homemade ranch, and other traditionally mayo-based sides. If you love the flavor of mayo, swapping part of the serving for Greek yogurt can keep the flavor profile similar while adding protein and fewer calories.

Choose Baked Chips Instead of Fried

Chips are a traditionally delicious side during BBQ season. Choosing healthier options doesn’t mean you can’t enjoy fun foods; consider opting for baked chips instead of their traditionally fried counterparts.

Trade Soda for Sparkling Water

Having a refreshing and bubbly drink doesn’t have to mean a lot of sugar. Opt for a refreshing flavored sparkling water for a zesty drink without the empty calories.

Select a Low Sugar Dessert

Angel food cake topped with berries and cream or ice pops made from real fruit juice can be the perfect dessert in place of dense cake or ice cream. A fruit or veggie-based bread or cake can also be an excellent option. Consider a carrot cake or zucchini bread to get in some extra nutrition while still getting a tasty treat.