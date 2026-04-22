The National Association of Realtors® (NAR) has released its first quarterly update on the 2026–2028 Strategic Plan, highlighting progress made toward the plan’s initiatives.

In the first quarter of implementation, the association stated that it initiated two-thirds of the plan’s projects, centered on affordable housing, the Realtor® brand, and broker relationships.

“This plan was built for action,” said Nykia Wright, NAR CEO. “Rebuilding trust requires more than words—it requires visible progress. That’s why we’re committed to sharing clear, regular updates that show members how this work is making a real difference.”

The plan was originally debuted by NAR back in November 2025, and was implemented on Jan. 1, 2026. The plan encompasses 24 initiatives broken into 75 individual projects, all touching on one of the following: growth (related to a specific product, service or the education portfolio), efficiency gains/cost or legal risk. The six signature projects included:

Dynamic Reporting—Enhance dynamic dashboards that offer real-time market insights exclusive to members

Legal Leadership Forum—Create and mediate a dynamic community of industry partners to promote legal thought leadership

Committee Excellence Program—Promote committee excellence by reviewing all governance committees to clarify roles, minimize overlap and reduce redundancy

Budget Transformation—Transform budgeting processes and establish consistent budgeting guardrails across departments

Association Allignment—Develop resources/toolkits to align national, state and local associations on roles/value of the three-way agreement

Storytelling and Positioning—Elevate REALTOR® brand value and visibility through social media, national storytelling and ad campaigns

NAR’s Annual Report, released Jan. 20, also detailed initial progress on the plan.

In terms of the Q1 update, NAR stated it progressed additional work across education, corporate partnerships, MLS relationships and governance. The projects were informed by Realtor® members through committee involvement, focus groups and other feedback mechanisms.

“Members are actively shaping this work,” said Kevin Brown, NAR president. “From education to governance to housing supply, Realtors® are directly influencing the decisions and work that matter most to the industry.”

Looking ahead to Q2, NAR stated it will continue enhancing its education platforms, advancing advocacy efforts and deepening collaboration with state and local associations and MLS partners.

For more information, visit https://www.nar.realtor/about-nar/2026-2028-nar-strategic-plan/progress.