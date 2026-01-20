The National Association of REALTORS® (NAR) released its 2025 Annual Report, offering members and stakeholders a comprehensive look at the association’s progress, financial stewardship and strategic priorities as it advances its 2026-2028 Strategic Plan.

The 80-page report details progress made in 2025 on the plan’s 24 initiatives and outlines NAR’s priorities for 2026, the organization stated, underscoring a renewed focus on transparency, accountability and member value.

“While we have a long way to go in realizing our full vision for NAR, I hope you can appreciate the work we have done to build the foundation for NAR to better serve our members and the industry,” says NAR Immediate Past President, Kevin Sears. “We have passed consecutive balanced budgets without raising dues, made our initial payment in compliance with the Sitzer-Burnett settlement terms and identified millions of dollars in savings through a strategic reexamination of our budgets, including our consumer ad campaign strategy and event planning processes. These are just the first steps in setting us up for long-term financial wellness.”

The Annual Report includes letters from NAR CEO Nykia Wright, Sears and 2026 NAR President Kevin Brown, and provides detailed updates on efforts to modernize the association, improve the member experience, and strengthen governance and operations.

“This Annual Report represents NAR’s most transparent and comprehensive update on our progress and priorities,” says Wright. “We’ve sought to provide a deep look at each initiative in the Strategic Plan, including how we made progress towards our commitments in 2025 and how we will seek to implement each initiative in 2026.

As a member-led association, NAR emphasized that its work throughout 2025, and its direction for the year ahead, was shaped directly by member and stakeholder feedback gathered through surveys, focus groups and meetings conducted nationwide.

“Our organization has been serving REALTORS® for more than a century, and I see this strategic plan as the first three years of our next 100 years of business,” says Brown. “We’re helping our members navigate the issues that impact their day-to-day business, like financing, inventory, insurance, zoning restrictions and other barriers to home and property ownership. It means leveling up areas that members already find valuable, such as our advocacy, research and tech tools. And it means finding new ways to help our members get to, and execute, their next transaction.”

NAR stated that the 2025 Annual Report reflects its ongoing efforts to build a more resilient, member focused organization positioned to support Realtors® though an evolving real estate landscape, according to a release.

For more information, visit facts.realtor.