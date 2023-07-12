Broward, Palm Beaches & St. Lucie Realtors® has announced its third commercial Box of Memories, part of the association’s award-winning Only a REALTOR® campaign. The campaign is targeted towards empty nesters who are selling their family homes.

“The Only a REALTOR® campaign is a long-term investment in our industry,” says Dionna Hall, CEO of Broward, Palm Beaches & St. Lucie Realtors®. “The commercial amplifies that Realtors® do so much more than facilitating the home buying and selling process. They are there to coach you through the emotional and personal issues that are part of every family’s journey when they embark on the next chapter of life. Our campaign showcases this important aspect, because every transaction is a unique consumer experience that shapes their family’s life.”

NAR’s ‘That’s Who We R’ campaign inspired the Broward, Palm Beaches & St. Lucie Realtors® to assist in creating a national movement to ensure consumers understand the essential role of REALTORS® and the critical value and counsel they bring to every real estate transaction. REALTORS®, offer experience, transparency, choice, and efficiency through independent, local broker marketplaces. Most importantly, REALTORS® provide compassion and kindness during changing chapters in their clients’ lives.

“The campaign uses real-life emotional connection and cinematography to reveal that during the most significant transaction in people’s lives, REALTORS® actively work to build strong communities for consumers who become our neighbors,” says Chris Krzemien, president of Broward, Palm Beaches & St. Lucie Realtors®. “REALTORS® serve as your personal resource to the communities where we live, work and play.”

The commercial will air on major networks, connected TV apps, social media platforms and branded-content outlets. It will also reach the Hispanic community by being produced in Spanish and website content that can be viewed in a consumer’s language of choice.

To view the new commercial Box of Memories, click here. To view the first two commercials on the campaign, click here.

For more information, visit https://rworld.com/.