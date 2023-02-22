NAR has unveiled the fifth iteration of its award-winning “That’s Who We R” national advertising campaign. This year’s theme demonstrates the ways REALTORS® are “here for it all,” working to make the dream of property ownership a reality for their clients. The campaign, created by Havas Chicago, further distinguishes REALTORS® from non-member agents and “do-it-yourself” tech platforms by showcasing the value, partnership and professionalism REALTORS® provide throughout the homebuying journey, NAR said.

“NAR’s 1.5 million members are the REALTOR® brand, possessing a thorough understanding of the real estate transaction and local market conditions; an unparalleled commitment to ethics; impactful community and civic engagement; and an empathic, human approach,” said NAR President Kenny Parcell, a REALTOR® from Spanish Fork, Utah, and broker-owner of Equity Real Estate Utah. “Agents who are REALTORS® are here for you whatever your path to property ownership may look like.”

The “That’s Who We R” campaign has been recognized 50 times for national creative and media excellence, a release noted. This year’s campaign will be seen through a fully-integrated campaign across broadcast and streaming platforms, online and terrestrial audio, social media and branded content partnerships. In addition to paid media led by Havas Media, NAR will once again launch a full suite of new advertising and social media assets, created in conjunction with 2023 campaign imagery and messaging. NAR members and REALTOR® associations will be able to leverage these assets locally.

“These ads showcase the trusted relationship between REALTORS® and their clients,” said Victoria Gillespie, NAR chief marketing and communications officer. “As a former agent and REALTOR®, I know the dedication, expertise and professionalism required during the often long, complex and emotional process. I am excited that these spots allow us to authentically demonstrate the REALTOR® difference in action, with clients and within their communities.”

Through emotional storytelling and cultural truths, the new spots take viewers through various property-buying experiences and a diverse cast of characters. In each situation, viewers will see how REALTORS® are committed to their clients and communities.

The “That’s Who We R” campaign features eight total TV and five total radio spot storylines. The TV spots, released as both 30 and 15 second versions, include:

Chair ( 30 / 15 ): A furniture maker is ready to invest in a showroom. His commercial agent, a REALTOR® uses neighborhood expertise and contacts and puts in the legwork to find a storefront that sets the business up for success. This spot also highlights how REALTORS ® are passionate community members and volunteers.

Courtyard ( 30 / 15 ): Empty nesters are ready to say goodbye to their single-family home in the suburbs and turn to their trusted agent who is a REALTOR ® to bring them closer to their grown daughter and her family in the city.

Dog ( 30 / 15 ): A city-dwelling couple adopts a four-legged family member and quickly realizes they need an agent who is a REALTOR ® to help find them a home with plenty of room for their fast-growing pup to roam.

Donut ( 30 / 15 ) : A food truck owner learns that one of her customers is a commercial agent who is a REALTOR ® and realizes that her dream of owning a brick-and-mortar bakery is within reach. This spot also highlights how REALTORS ® are active advocates for housing rights and neighborhood issues.

“Whether it is your first time or your third time, the journey to property ownership can be stressful, even without changing market conditions and unexpected challenges,” said Myra Nussbaum, president and chief creative officer at Havas Chicago. “We chose to focus on the personal, relationship-building moments that go beyond home search apps or showings. Viewers will see a variety of stories with real, surprising moments, such as moving closer to friends or relatives, or finding the right space for a growing family. No matter the experience, the stories emphasize REALTOR® expertise and the value they bring to their clients.”

For more information, visit https://www.nar.realtor/thats-who-we-r.