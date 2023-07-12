Editor’s Note: Social Skills is a bi-monthly feature in RISMedia’s Daily News focused on social media and digital marketing tips, trends and solutions for agents and brokers.

In the wake of Elon Musk buying Twitter and making some highly unloved changes, Instagram has dropped their new app Threads to compete with the seemingly downfalling platform. But, what is Threads all about?

Threads has essentially the same functions as Twitter. You can write posts, like and comment, and repost or quote repost others. The main difference is that the app looks like if Twitter was redesigned to fit the Instagram aesthetic.

Joining is pretty simple. If you have an existing Instagram account on your device, when you open Threads you’ll be automatically logged in with that account and you can port over your existing profile into Threads. Don’t worry, though, you can edit this as you see fit, or delete the info completely and make a new username and bio.

Threads also ports over your following list and allows you to follow everyone you follow on your Instagram account. If accounts you follow don’t have a Threads account yet, the follow is marked as pending and the account will be followed when they join the platform.

If you’re curious about what Threads offers, here are some of the pros about making the switch to Threads for your business:

Avoiding the controversy

As new rules keep arising in Twitter, like the temporary post reading limits announced recently, users have been flocking to Threads to be able to use the function of Twitter without the current “drama.” While Twitter is a longstanding staple of social media, the more news that comes out over changes and issues with the app the more users have been wanting to get away from it. Threads offers a great replacement for the use of Twitter, without any of the issues currently surrounding Twitter.

Platform connection

Since Threads is owned by Meta, it’s directly connected to both your Instagram and your Facebook accounts. This makes sharing posts between these three apps even smoother and simpler than it used to be. In addition, you can now share Threads posts to your Instagram story or feed, a function that doesn’t exist with Twitter.

Flourishing user count

A lot of the time with new apps you don’t see a large user count on release. Most apps take time to grow into a trend and have a high user count to make using it worthwhile. Threads, however, has blown up pretty big since its release last week. In the first few days of the app’s availability, it already gained 73 million users (as of Friday, July 7), according to Quiver Quantitative.

While there are benefits to making the switch, there are a few downsides to the new app. So far, Threads does not have ad capabilities or a direct message feature, although there are plans to expand the app’s functionality as it grows. If you’re one of the many Twitter users looking to jump ship, however, Threads is a great option for you.

