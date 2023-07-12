Forbes Global Properties has released its most recent Luxury Agent Poll. The poll quizzed luxury property sellers on tech-enabled features and which ones “significantly” increased a property’s value if implemented. These experts named smart home networks, electric car charging stations, and smart security as the top three.

Agents went on to prioritize residential renewable energy sources such as solar panels and micro wind turbines, home battery and power backup systems, and energy-efficient windows and blinds.

Underscoring the sentiment at the time, John Turpin of Turpin Realtors in North Central New Jersey, commented, “An electric vehicle charger is an increasingly popular addition to many home garages, offering buyers the convenience of at-home charging.”

The sentiment was furthered by Ben Kruger of Hilton & Hyland in Los Angeles, who anticipates that, “Demand for this amenity will only increase in the coming years as luxury automakers transition away from gas-powered vehicles. Homeowners reluctant to complete this upgrade should secure estimates to help future buyers understand the cost and process of installation.”

