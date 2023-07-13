Stellar MLS, the largest MLS in Florida, has announced a collaboration with Georgia-based First MLS (FMLS) and Mobile’s Gulf Coast MLS (GCMLS). The MLSes have entered into a three-way data-sharing agreement.

GCMLS customers can now view Stellar MLS property data from Florida and Puerto Rico in their MLS system. Likewise, Stellar customers will have complimentary access to GCMLS’ listings inside the Stellar MLS system. All three MLSs offer Matrix™ by CoreLogic® as their MLS system.

“This expanding alliance of MLSs provides brokers and agents the ability to see listings outside the immediate areas they serve, as well as make referrals to agents who have local expertise,” according to Merri Jo Cowen, CEO of Stellar MLS. “What we’ve built with FMLS is like a hub and spoke, allowing participating MLSs to share their data easily with others in the region. Best of all, it costs nothing to make this happen between our partners. There are no new fees for our collective MLS organizations or extra costs to our brokers and agents.”

“The synergies between Gulf Coast MLS, Stellar MLS, and FMLS are powerful,” according to Stephanie White, CEO of Gulf Coast MLS. “All three areas are continuing to grow economically, and we’re excited to share our listings with Stellar MLS so our members will have direct access to theirs and vices. The real estate market is shifting. This is the right time to partner with our MLS peers to add value and potential referral income and break geographical boundaries in data. “

“We have been sharing data, services, and best practices with Gulf Coast MLS for two years,” states Jeremy Crawford, FMLS’ President & CEO. “Then, in late 2022, we started the sharing program with Stellar MLS. Our members have access to Gulf Coast and Stellar’s listings right inside our native Matrix and Remine, and Stellar MLS and GCMLS members can access all of FMLS’ listings using their native software. That has created a massive and widespread referral network between all three organizations. Today, we are taking our data-sharing program to the next level. Stellar MLS and Gulf Coast MLS have agreed to expand the partnership to share listing data with each other.”

