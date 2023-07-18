California Regional Multiple Listing Service (CRMLS) has fully released the REcenterhub dashboard across its three MLS systems (CRMLS Matrix, CRMLS Paragon and Flexmls). The REcenterhub ecosystem, available since 2022, has now become the default dashboard for all of CRMLS’ 110,000-plus users.

The REcenterhub dashboard, developed internally by CRMLS, boasts new features to streamline productivity for real estate professionals. In addition to a new, modernized user interface, the dashboard offers customization options for both users and associations, industry information such as market data trends and news articles and enhanced interactivity for ease of use.

“We are confident that fully transitioning to this new dashboard, custom-built by CRMLS, is a major step toward modernizing how users interact with their MLS,” said Art Carter, CEO of CRMLS. “It’s an incredibly beneficial tool that’s easy-to-learn and more powerful than previous dashboards. Our product and development team has been working hard to perfect this dashboard, and I’m happy to see it implemented for all our users. Additionally, by keeping product development inhouse, CRMLS gains more flexibility to respond to user needs than it would have while relying on third-party vendors.”

REcenterhub is a product ecosystem built by CRMLS to enhance efficiency and provide critical resources to all users (AORs, brokers and agents). The company says that future iterations of REcenterhub will offer compliance, customer care and regional market analytics portals.

For more information, visit https://go.crmls.org/.