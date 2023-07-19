Mortgage applications increased 1.1% from one week earlier, continuing the trend of last week’s 0.9% increase, according to data from the Mortgage Bankers Association’s (MBA) Weekly Mortgage Applications Survey for the week ending July 14, 2023.

This week’s numbers:

The Market Composite Index, a measure of mortgage loan application volume, increased 1.1% on a seasonally adjusted basis from one week earlier. On an unadjusted basis, the Index increased 27% compared with the previous week.

The Refinance Index increased 7% from the previous week and was 32% lower than the same week one year ago.

The seasonally adjusted Purchase Index decreased 1% from one week earlier. The unadjusted Purchase Index increased 24% compared with the previous week, and was 21% lower than the same week one year ago.

The refinance share of mortgage activity increased to 28.4% of total applications from 26.8% the previous week. The adjustable-rate mortgage (ARM) share of activity decreased to 6.3% of total applications.

The FHA share of total applications increased to 13.6% from 13.3% the week prior.

The VA share of total applications decreased to 12.1% from 12.6% the week prior.

The USDA share of total applications increased to 0.5% from 0.4% the week prior.

The average contract interest rate for 30-year fixed-rate mortgages with conforming loan balances ($726,200 or less) decreased to 6.87% from 7.07%, with points decreasing to 0.66 from 0.74 (including the origination fee) for 80% loan-to-value ratio (LTV) loans. The effective rate decreased from last week.

The average contract interest rate for 30-year fixed-rate mortgages with jumbo loan balances (greater than $726,200) decreased to 6.89% from 7.04%, with points increasing to 0.64 from 0.59 (including the origination fee) for 80% LTV loans. The effective rate decreased from last week.

The average contract interest rate for 30-year fixed-rate mortgages backed by the FHA decreased to 6.77% from 6.86%, with points decreasing to 1.12 from 1.23 (including the origination fee) for 80% LTV loans. The effective rate decreased from last week.

The average contract interest rate for 15-year fixed-rate mortgages decreased to 6.36% from 6.42%, with points decreasing to 0.72 from 1.22 (including the origination fee) for 80% LTV loans. The effective rate decreased from last week.