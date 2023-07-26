All you need is your phone!

Are you on a tight budget but still want to capture stunning real estate photos effortlessly?



Don’t want to spend thousands on photography equipment (or invest the time in learning how to use it)?



Well, get excited because by the end of this article, you’ll be able to shoot real estate photos like a pro in seconds, without breaking the bank and using only your smartphone!

Image: This article is going to show you how to easily shoot images like the one above using just your phone.



Tip 1 – Download SnapSnapSnap (It’ll turn your phone onto a professional camera)

BoxBrownie.com has released a cutting-edge app called SnapSnapSnap that allows anyone to shoot real estate photos professionally in seconds. The app is super simple to use and you don’t need any prior technical knowledge or photography experience. Best of all, you don’t need any expensive equipment–just an iPhone and a basic tripod.

To show you how powerful this app is…

Here’s a photo that a real estate agent took using SnapSnapSnap on their iPhone 11.

Before: This photo was taken using an iPhone 11 by a real estate agent. After: He then took the same photo with SnapSnapSnap on his iPhone and had it virtually staged within the app.



Tip 2 – Bracket your photos

To make your real estate photos pop, bracketing is the key. This process involves capturing multiple exposures of the same photo to ensure every detail of the room is captured (check out the image below).



This technique is commonly employed by professional photographers and is regarded as a closely guarded secret in the real estate photography industry. However, figuring out how to bracket on a professional camera can be quite tricky (plus, you need a costly DSLR camera and lens).



Fortunately, there is a simple solution: Simply download SnapSnapSnap, which will handle the bracketing for you without any of the hassle!



Image: SnapSnapSnap shoots multiple brackets and blends them together to create one stunning image. This photo was taken with an iPhone 13.

Tip 3 – Get your photos edited

If you want your real estate photos to look stunning, it’s essential to have your photos edited (it’s the most important part!). Without proper editing, your marketing materials will appear unprofessional and lackluster.



The easiest way to solve this is with SnapSnapSnap, which conveniently allows you to choose which photos you’d like to be professionally edited directly within the app. The editing is super affordable as well. For example, the image below cost only $1.60 to be transformed with a turnaround time of 24 hours.



Before: This photo was taken on an iPhone 13 Pro on a rainy day. After: The same photo was taken with SnapSnapSnap and edited for $1.60.

