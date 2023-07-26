NAR PULSE—Drive With NAR: The Safety Series is REALTOR® Magazine’s latest member benefit in partnership with the REALTOR® Safety Program. The new podcast series is designed to help reduce the number of safety incidents experienced by REALTORS® on the job. REALTOR® safety is one of NAR’s top priorities and The Safety Series podcast is part of our plan to help your agents stay safe in the field and protect their real estate business. Encourage your members to tune in at nar.realtor/magazine/drive or subscribe wherever they get their podcasts.

AI-Driven Content for REALTORS®

Social media and marketing expert Katie Lance joins RPR®’s podcast, Decoding Real Estate, to discuss AI ChatGPT-powered tools and how they can help agents save time and be more productive.

Help Agents Be Aware of their Safety

Don’t wait until the worst happens to you or someone in your office. Use the reimagined REALTOR® Safety Toolkit to offer resources to your agents, so they can understand the risks, learn the warning signs and know how to avoid becoming a victim. Access the toolkit and ensure everyone makes it home safely each night.