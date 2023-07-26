Believe it or not, mattresses don’t last forever. And neither do pillows.

In fact, according to health experts, older bedding can exacerbate several health problems, such as allergies triggered by dust mites that accumulate over time, and neck, back and other joint problems aggravated by pillows and mattresses that have lost their shape and support.

So how do you know when it’s time to bid farewell to your bedding gear? According to the National Sleep Foundation, mattresses should be replaced every eight years, on average, and pillows every couple of years. This varies, of course, based on the quality of these items, your age and any physical ailments or allergies you are prone to. According to the experts at Self, here are some telltale signs that it’s time to replace these items.



Waking up sore or stiff. According to the experts, this is one of the key signs that your mattress and pillow have seen better days. While back and neck pain can happen at any time of the day for many reasons, waking up sore in these areas indicates that you don’t have enough support while sleeping; the mattress is the key culprit if your back hurts, and your pillow if your neck is sore. Keep in mind that back and neck stiffness may also indicate that your pillow and mattress is too firm.

A sagging mattress. If you spot sagging areas in your mattress, this is a red flag that you’re not getting the amount of support you need to sleep well and enjoy pain-free days. If you experience the feeling of getting stuck in your bed—finding it hard to roll over or get out of bed—this is another clear indicator that your mattress is past its prime.

Moving when your partner moves. When your sleepmate shifts during sleep, do you come along for the ride? If so, this is another sign that your mattress is no longer offering the proper amount of support.

A lumpy pillow. Does your pillow start off nice and plump then flatten to a pancake sometime in the middle of the night? If you’re constantly fluffing and plumping your pillow, it’s probably time to replace it, otherwise you could be setting yourself up for neck pain.

You sleep better elsewhere. Do you get your best night’s sleep when you’re traveling and slumbering in hotel beds? While hotel beds may be more luxuriously outfitted, if you’re sleeping like a baby when you’re away and tossing and turning in your own bed, this could be a clear sign that your pillows and/or mattress are no longer serving you.

Of course if your mattress and pillows are not all that old, your sleep problems or physical ailments could very well have another cause. Speak to your doctor to find out what medical issues may be at play.