Video is something that you would think would be utilized way more in your everyday recruiting activities. The fact is, though, it’s utilized nowhere near as much as you’d think it would be.

Videos can be used in every step of the recruiting process.

After you speak to a prospect by having them come in for an in-person interview, send them a video confirmation. While you are in the interviewing process, you can show video testimonial videos of your agents (Make sure it’s less than 1.5 minutes and that your agents don’t use a script. When speaking “off the cuff,” it comes off way more natural to the prospect). After you are done with the interview, if you haven’t closed the deal on them joining your company, you can send a “thank you” video. For your pipelining process, send out a video every quarter talking about your company’s achievements and how you think you can help that agent if they should ever join you. Also, if you haven’t shown the prospect a testimonial video during your meetings, you can send it during the pipelining process.

With these tips, you will separate yourself from the competition. Utilizing a mix of calls, emails (of value to the prospect) and videos are the best way to keep your recruiting process and pipelining fresh and more personal.

Adam Lerman is vice president of business and broker development for Sherri Johnson Coaching. With 20+ years in recruiting and training within the real estate industry, Adam has led the recruiting and training initiatives in multiple large franchises and large independents.