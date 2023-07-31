Buying a new home is a busy, often stressful, period of time, from the day you start searching online to the day you’re handed the keys at the closing table. And then the arduous task of moving in begins.

In the midst of all this happy hubbub, however, it’s important to take a moment to celebrate and commemorate this important occasion in your life. After all, a home is likely one of if not the most significant purchase you’ll make in your lifetime, not to mention the place where you intend to build many memories that will last a lifetime. Here are some ideas for commemorating your new home and taking the necessary moment to soak it all in.

An ‘elegant’ dinner. Even though it might be weeks before your home is fine-dining ready, there’s no reason why you can’t have a celebratory dinner within the first few days of moving in. Dig out a couple of candles, arrange flowers in an empty jar and make tables out of moving boxes if need be. Then order in from a restaurant recommended by a neighbor or your REALTOR, and don’t forget the champagne, if you imbibe. Take a break from unpacking and take in your new home with this commemorative meal, and be sure to snap a couple of photos.

Plant a tree. Even if your new home already has a perfectly landscaped yard, make it your own and commemorate the occasion by planting a sapling. Be sure to involve the whole family in the process. Then you’ll be able to watch the tree as it grows and marks the years in your home.

Make it your own. Decide on a creative touch that will make your new home your own, whether it’s painting the front door a new color or designating a wall for a photo collection, and have the whole family participate. Think of an idea that reflects your personality and helps transition the home from the former owner to you. Once your project is completed, step back and soak in the fact that the home is now yours.

Give thanks. No doubt, there were several people who helped you during your home-buying journey, from the friend who recommended your REALTOR to the family you enlisted to help you move to the teen who helped watch the kids while you were going on showings. Bring together the friends, family and professionals who helped make your dream a reality to celebrate with a simple pizza party or pot-luck dinner. This will help you start your homeownership journey with all those who contributed to making it happen.