Nothing makes your home more inviting than a stylish and comfortable set of outdoor furniture. But while today’s outdoor furniture styles are made to be weather-resistant, they are still susceptible to the many elements of the outdoors, such as dirt, mold, animals and insects; and they are never fool-proof against harsh weather that may set in during storm season or the freezing temperatures of winter. This means that in order to truly protect and add to the longevity of your outdoor furniture, proper care and maintenance is a must.

Here’s some important advice from the home experts at Martha Stewart for taking care of your outdoor furniture for the long-term.

Clean it twice a year. The optimal time to clean your outdoor furniture is once in the spring before you unveil it for the warm-weather season, and then again in the fall before storing or covering it for the winter. This will prevent wear and tear from dirt and mold.

Clean wicker with care. More frequent care is recommended for wicker furniture as it can become fragile against the harsher cleaning substances used for twice-a-year clean-ups. Here are four steps for taking care of your wicker:



– Vacuum with a brush attachment or dry paint brush to remove dust and debris.

– Use warm, soapy water to wipe it down, but do so sparingly as too much water can wear down the fibers of the wicker.

– Scrub with a soft bristle brush and rinse with clean water.

– Pat dry with a microfiber or other lint-free cloth.

These same cleaning steps can be followed for outdoor wooden furniture.

Cover wicker furniture if it’s outside for more than a few weeks. Sunlight can take a toll on wicker, so cover it when not in use. Use sandpaper to gently remove peeling paint and touch up as needed.

Remove mildew stains from wood by mixing one gallon of hot water with powdered oxygen bleach (never bleach) and gently scrubbing with a soft-bristle brush. Rinse with clean water and pat dry.

To remove rust stains from wooden furniture, use a fine-grit sandpaper to sand lightly along the grain and rinse with clean water. To remove rust stains from metal furniture, soak the affected area with white vinegar and let it sit for about 30 minutes. Use a soft bristle brush to scrub it clean then rinse with clean water.

