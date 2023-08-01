In today’s dynamic real estate market, agents must stay up-to-date on a range of new challenges, from shifting industry trends to the financial markets to inventory issues and most important, the demands of today’s home-buyers and sellers, to name a few. The one constant in the ever-changing world of real estate? Not just agent training, but high-level, consistent agent training that supports business fundamentals while increasing leads, clients and your bottom line.

A panel moderated by lauded real estate coach Sherri Johnson that includes several C-level real estate execs will take a deep dive into details on this topic during “Revamping Your Approach to Agent Training: Creating an Offering That Yields Results,” on Thursday, Sept. 7 at 9:15 to 9:45 a.m. during RISMedia’s CEO Exchange at the Mayflower Hotel in Washington, D.C.

Joining Johnson will be:

Dava Davin, Founder/CEO of the Portside Real Estate Group

Robyn Erlenbush, Broker/Owner of ERA Landmark Real Estate

Jackie Louh, Chief Operating Officer of Lamacchia Realty Inc.

Donny Samson, CEO of Samson Properties

Moderator:

Sherri Johnson, CEO & Founder of Sherri Johnson Coaching & Consulting

Sherri Johnson is the leading female national speaker and coach for real estate agents, managers, brokers and executives, guaranteed to take your business or company to the next level. Her coaching and consulting systems and strategies are unmatched nationally and bring immediate and sustainable results. Her dynamic style, enthusiasm and passion are contagious, and she engages with humor and high energy at every level. She runs her business under the mantra: High Drive. High Empathy. Amazing Results.

Panelists:

Dava Davin, Founder/CEO of the Portside Real Estate Group

Davin has made Portside into one of the top five real estate companies in Maine, and the only large real estate group in Maine to be woman-owned. Portside is one of the fastest-growing real estate companies in northern New England with seven locations in Coastal Maine and New Hampshire and annual sales of over $800,000,000. Portside is actively involved in the community, having raised over $400,000 for local nonprofits through Portside Foundation 501(c)(3) and 1% for Maine.

Robyn Erlenbush, Broker/Owner of ERA Landmark Real Estate

A third-generation Montana native, Robyn Erlenbush joined the ERA Landmark Real Estate sales staff in 1982, working in sales and management positions until purchasing the company in 1990. With 60 full-time real estate professionals across southwest Montana, ERA Landmark Real Estate has maintained a premiere status in the marketplace for over 40 years. Erlenbush also owns NAI Landmark Commercial Real Estate.

Jackie Louh, Chief Operating Officer of Lamacchia Realty Inc.

In her leadership role with Lamacchia, Jackie Louh oversees all aspects of the company. Her day-to-day involves implementing and executing company initiatives, monitoring all existing products, services, technology, training, and more to ensure that all of the Lamacchia REALTORSⓡ, staff, and clients have the best of the best at all times.

Donny Samson, CEO of Samson Properties

Originally serving as the company’s COO starting in 2016, Donny Samson has been the CEO of Samson Properties since 2019. In his role, Samson leads all operations for the Real Estate company sister company Cardinal Title Group. He has helped lead Samson in its growth in the last 7 years—from 4 offices and 700 Realtors to 33 offices and almost 6000 Realtors. He attributes the growth to a REALTORS®-first mentality and Pay it Forward mindset. Serving primarily the DMV, Samson Properties was recognized as No. 20 out of the top 500 in RISMedia’s 2023 Power Broker Report. He was also selected as a 2021 RISMedia Newsmaker.

For the complete agenda and speaker lineup, please visit our event page.

