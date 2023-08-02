Do you know what’s been around for almost as long as technology itself? Fear of it. This isn’t a unique phenomenon. Fearing innovation is nearly as old as invention itself. Take, for example, the late 1890s, when the bicycle was growing in popularity. According to Discover magazine, many people feared its potential negative impact on society, some even associating it with a rise in insanity cases, particularly among women.

Change is intimidating, especially when we envision the worst possible outcomes. But to clarify, I’m not talking about technophobia or mere apprehension. I’m referring to the resistance real estate brokers know all too well: the perception that the potential negative outcomes outweigh the potential benefits.

Case in point? The AI scare we’re seeing right now.

Ground-breaking tech, like AI, usually stirs up some anxiety. We’ve seen some knee-jerk reactions already that want to hit the brakes on AI or even stop it in its tracks. And since laws and regulations are usually playing catch-up with tech advancements, we might end up with some heavy-handed rules. Europe, for instance, is already batting around ideas that could handcuff AI.

The smarter move? Let’s understand the root cause of these anxieties, then strive to alleviate them. History has taught us that revolutionary tech often fuels fear due to bad actors. It happened with the internet and the dark web, email and spammers, Bitcoin and con artists, etc.

It’s the same story with AI in real estate. Suddenly, we’re seeing a wave of new AI, machine-learning and computer-vision startups. They’re popping up left and right, and they’ll be knocking on your door before you know it.

Now, more than ever, you must pick your tech partners wisely and stick with them. Having a reliable tech ally that’s handling AI responsibly is crucial. It’s not time to cut corners—your tech partners must be all-in on responsible AI. If there are guardrails to put up, they need to be on it.

Here’s the exciting part: When we marry AI with automation, we can seriously streamline the way we work. But let’s not kid ourselves; there are risks, too. That’s why tech partners with deep real estate roots and plenty of AI experience have a serious edge. Newcomers won’t be able to catch up with that kind of advantage because of how great AI is built—over time. You can’t speed up the clock.

So, let’s not put the brakes on innovation because that will stifle innovation. Instead, brokers need a tech partner they can count on, one who will help agents stay on the straight and narrow and keep them at the center of every deal. Align with a tech partner unafraid to harness the power of these innovations and put up the necessary rails.

Don’t let fear stop us. Instead, let’s use it as a springboard to be even more careful, responsible and innovative. It’s time to embrace the future. After all, it’s already here.

Michael Minard is CEO and owner of Delta Media Group, a leading and trusted technology partner for many of real estate’s top brands, including 75 LeadingRE affiliates, over 50 top-ranked brokerages nationwide.