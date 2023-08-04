As summer heat seems to be getting more intense, homeowners should be looking to prep their homes in advance. These six home prep ideas will keep you and your home ready for hot summers—and the inevitable heat waves that may come with them.

Schedule HVAC Inspection

An air conditioning unit is a boon on a hot summer’s day, but if your unit hasn’t been properly inspected or maintained, you may find yourself on a long list of customers who need an emergency repair. Do yourself (and your wallet) a favor by scheduling an HVAC or air conditioning unit inspection before the next streak of hot summer days comes.

Mulch Garden Beds

Your landscaping can have a hard time with intense summer heat. While you may not prevent damage to all your plants, you can keep your landscaping looking great overall by adding mulch to retain moisture and insulate your plants’ roots from the sun.

Check Off Pool Prep and Safety To-Dos

If you are lucky enough to have a pool, be sure that you are completing the proper maintenance and pool safety steps throughout the summer. This will keep your family and friends cool and safe while enjoying the water.

Purchase Window Coverings

Sun-facing windows can cause a greenhouse effect in your home if not adequately covered. Keep your home cool by keeping those hot sunbeams out. Purchase window coverings that will reflect the sun and ensure a cooler interior.

Find a Fan

Fans are often underrated in hot summers; while your air conditioner may be doing the heavy lifting, a fan can help circulate the air and keep you from feeling the heat. Now is the time to swap out that light fixture you hate with a ceiling fan that can help reduce your energy bill throughout the year. Don’t wait until it is so hot that everyone is clamoring for fans from the local hardware store.

Beware of Heat Waves

Heat waves are unusually hot weather that lasts for a prolonged period. These can be extremely problematic for those who lack access to a cool home or are experiencing a power outage. Be sure that you prep your home before these events by checking off the hot summer prep list and ensuring you have a storage of ice for your freezer and extra water in the event of a temporary power outage.