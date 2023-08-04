After buying your home, many homeowners have more shopping to do. Filling your home with appliances and furniture can be a big expense, but it can also be exciting. To get the most bang for your buck, be sure to follow these helpful tips.

Measure Your Space

Your space can only handle so much furniture before it gets cramped. Unfortunately, it’s easy to lose perspective in a large warehouse; the last thing you want to do is purchase a couch that looks perfectly reasonable on the showroom floor but dwarfs your living room. Avoid this mistake by measuring your space and planning your ideal layout long before your search. This will help you avoid a purchase you won’t be happy with long-term.

Have an Idea of Style

If you own your home with a partner or roommate, it’s ideal to assess your personal styles before your search. Discuss with each other what you would look for in a furniture item (both in terms of function, comfort and style) to help guide your search. You don’t have to settle on the ideal option before you begin—that’s what shopping is for, after all–but having a general direction for style and function preferences can be a huge help.

Assess Your Daily Lifestyle

Having a new home can be very exciting, it can be natural to get caught up in the process of choosing furniture that will look best in your new space without thinking about your true needs. While aesthetics are important, being honest about your lifestyle is key when furniture shopping. Do you have pets or children that may cause damage? Will you really use a large dining table, or will you eat most items on the go? Evaluate your space based on your needs rather than the items you think a new home “should” have. If a furniture item doesn’t make sense for you, it’s not worth the investment.

Prioritize Quality

While a deal is nice, quality is key. You don’t want to invest in a furniture item only to need to replace it soon after its purchase. Be sure that the item you are getting is high quality, and check with the seller regarding their return policy. Some places charge nominal restocking fees, some have complete satisfaction guarantees, and some will be unlikely to accept a return at all unless there is a significant defect. Opt for a store or seller that will refund an item if it simply turns out to be uncomfortable.