Healthy eating can feel like a chore; especially in a busy household. Preparing and eating your own fresh foods can offer lifetime health benefits, but for many families, simply getting dinner on the table can be a struggle. If you hope to eat more fresh and healthy meals from scratch, the right tools can help you maximize your time in the kitchen.

Zester or Microplane

Fresh flavors can brighten your dish and make it pop. This inclusion is often what separates the common cook from a professional. Infuse your dishes with a healthy pop of flavor with a microplane or zester. From parmesan to fresh lemon zest, there’s no doubt you’ll love the possibilities with this handy tool.

Herb and Veggie Keepers

Eating healthy looks different to everyone, but we can all agree that more veggies is key. Unfortunately, fresh food can be costly and can go bad more quickly than you might expect. Getting herb and veggie keepers can ensure your fresh fruits, vegetables and herbs last long enough to be made into your favorite dish.

Mandoline Slicer

Slicing veggies can be a chore, especially if you lack professional knife skills. The key to sauteing veggies is often a uniform slice, so everything takes the same amount of time to cook. A mandoline can take the guesswork out of the process and ensure perfectly uniform slices in a fraction of the time.

Quality Chef’s Knife

Every great chef knows the importance of a quality knife. While you may think you need an expensive collection of fancy knives, a quality chef’s knife can do most jobs effectively. Invest in a good chef’s knife and treat it well (hand wash it and have it sharpened regularly) to ensure your dinner prep time is cut in half.

Grill Pan

An outdoor grill is ideal for cooking your meats and veggies with little or no fat. This fat-free cooking option may not be ideal when winter storms are headed your way, but you can achieve the same delicious smoky flavor by using a grill pan in your kitchen year-round.

Electric Pressure Cooker

An electric pressure cooker can help you get dinner on the table quickly. It is perfect for those busy weekday nights, or evenings where you may have forgotten to defrost the meats in your freezer. This handy appliance is perfect for making soups, stews, beans and whole grains in a fraction of the time.