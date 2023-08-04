Working from home has become the norm for many people. If you’re planning to keep working remotely, you might be thinking about modifying your attic so you can have a proper office. Here are some things to consider.

Reasons to Use Your Attic as a Home Office

One of the biggest advantages of converting your attic is that you won’t have to build an addition. You won’t have to give up any space in your yard, and you’ll be able to complete the project for a lot less than you’d pay for an addition.

An attic can be an ideal site for a home office since it’s far from the main living area. Working in the attic might be particularly appealing if other members of your family are home during the day. You won’t have to worry about noise from the TV or people’s conversations interfering with your ability to concentrate. If you have online meetings and work-related phone calls, you won’t have to be concerned about background noise.

Turning your attic into a usable space can make it more attractive to potential buyers. When you sell your home in the future, you might recoup a large percentage of your investment.

Possible Downsides of Converting Your Attic

Turning an attic into a home office can be much simpler than building an addition, but that doesn’t necessarily mean that the process will be easy. Whenever you do a major home renovation project, you’ll have to comply with local building codes and get permits. That might limit your options.

Attics often have low ceilings. If you can’t stand up in the attic, it won’t be a comfortable place to work. If the ceiling is sloped, you might be able to use part of the space for work and the rest for storage.

If your attic doesn’t currently have electricity, heat, air conditioning and adequate insulation, you’ll need to have professionals install them. You’ll probably also need internet access. Those services might add significantly to the total cost of the project.

If your home doesn’t currently have stairs leading to the attic, you’ll need to have a contractor build a staircase. Depending on your house’s current design, you might have to modify the layout of an existing room and sacrifice some square footage.

People typically use attics for storage. If your attic is currently filled with old clothes, holiday decorations and other odds and ends, you’ll have to sell, donate, or discard them, or rent a storage unit. When you acquire new things in the future, you’ll have to put them somewhere else.

Find the Solution That’s Right for You

Converting your attic might be the best way to create a dedicated home office space while sticking to your budget. Research local building codes to understand your options, then consult architects and contractors to formulate specific plans and get estimates.