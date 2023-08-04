Sweltering summer weather can force you to rely on your air conditioner every day. An AC that’s clean and well maintained will cool your home efficiently, keep you comfortable and save you money. Here are some tips on how to make your AC more efficient.

Clean the AC and the Area around It

Dirt, dust and other debris force an air conditioner to work harder and use excess energy, which leads to high utility bills. Dirty vents and filters can also circulate contaminants in your home and lead to poor indoor air quality. Vacuum the vents or have them professionally cleaned, replace the filters as recommended and have a technician perform periodic maintenance and inspections.

Blocking the air conditioner can keep cooled air from circulating freely. Make sure that the areas around your AC vents are free of furniture and other obstructions.

The part of the AC outside your home should also be free of blockages. Remove dirt, leaves, branches and other objects from the area around the condenser.

Keep Hot Air out and Cool Air In

You might want to open windows or doors sometimes to let fresh air circulate. If you do, make sure that the air conditioner is off so you don’t spend money to cool your house and then let that cool air escape.

Only open windows and doors when the outdoor temperature is relatively mild. That will keep you from heating up your house and then forcing the AC to work overtime to cool it down.

Keep the blinds, shades, or curtains closed during the hottest times of the day. That will cut down on the amount of heat that gets into your house and avoid putting too much stress on the AC.

Check the areas around windows and doors for gaps and cracks. Even small spaces can allow hot air to seep in and cool air to leak out. Fill any openings with caulk or weather stripping.

Use Fans to Boost Air Circulation

Fans won’t reduce the actual temperature in your house, but a gentle breeze can make you feel cooler. You’ll be able to use the AC less, use less energy and still feel comfortable.

Program Your Thermostat

There’s no reason to cool your house when no one is home. If you and your family are out for most of the day, use a programmable thermostat to keep the house at a higher temperature when it’s unoccupied, then cool it down shortly before people return.

Don’t Use the Oven or Dryer on Hot Days

When it’s hot outside, avoid using appliances that produce heat. They’ll cause the temperature in your home to rise and put additional stress on the AC.

Adjust your normal routines as necessary. For instance, you can eat meals that don’t require cooking on hot days, prepare extra food on days with cooler weather, or modify your laundry schedule.