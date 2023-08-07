Maintaining a clean and organized home environment can make you feel relaxed and make it easy to find things when you need them. It can also protect your family and pets from serious injuries.

Prevent Tripping and Slipping Accidents

Toys that are scattered on the floor, shoes that are lying near the door, and things that are left on the stairs to be carried up later can all be tripping hazards. Anybody can trip and fall, but young kids, senior citizens, and people who have trouble walking or poor vision is at greater risk.

Go through your house every day and pick up clutter. If necessary, set rules and get some containers where people can put toys and other items instead of leaving them lying around.

Slipping on a wet floor can lead to a fall and serious injuries. If people and pets come in out of the rain and leave puddles of water on the floor, or if a child spills a drink and nobody wipes it up, someone can slip and get hurt. Designate a place to put wet shoes and boots, wipe pets’ paws, and clean up spills right away to prevent an accident.

Identify Fire Hazards

Placing flammable objects near appliances and heat sources can increase the risk of a fire. Clutter can make it hard to spot a fire hazard, such as a damaged electrical wire or outlet. Regularly cleaning up can help you prevent a problem or spot an issue so you can address it.

Protect Kids from Choking

Babies go through a stage when they seem to put anything they can reach in their mouths. Small toys and other seemingly harmless objects can be choking hazards. Put things back in their designated storage places when they aren’t being used to help keep young children safe.

Prevent Cuts

Silverware, scissors, opened cans, and other common household items can cause serious injuries if young and inexperienced children get their hands on them. An unsuspecting person or pet can also get hurt if a sharp object is left somewhere it shouldn’t be. Make sure that anything that could potentially cut someone is put away in a secure location when it isn’t being used.

Lock Up Household Chemicals to Avoid Poisoning

Cleaning supplies, laundry and dish detergent, and prescription and over-the-counter medications can cause serious illness, or even death, if they’re consumed. If you have young kids or pets, it’s critical to keep those sorts of things out of reach. Use child safety locks to keep cabinets secure.

A Clean Home is a Safe Home

Taking a little time each day to clean up can protect your loved ones from harm. Talk to your family about safety, create strategies to make it easier to stay organized, and work on developing new routines that everyone can follow.