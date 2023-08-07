Protecting your home and family is a top priority. Unfortunately, you can’t be home all the time. Security cameras can deter crime and help police catch an offender when a crime occurs, but cameras also have their drawbacks.

Reasons to Install Security Cameras

The mere presence of security cameras is often enough to scare away burglars and vandals. If someone is looking for a house to target and realizes that your property is outfitted with security cameras, the individual will likely move on and find another house without cameras.

If someone decides to break in or vandalize your property anyway, cameras will be able to record the crime, as well as events that happened before and after the crime occurred. For instance, a camera outside your house might record the suspect’s vehicle approaching or leaving your property. Footage from security cameras can help police identify the perpetrator.

Homeowners often install security cameras inside their houses, and cellphone apps make it possible to see what’s happening from another location. If you have kids, you’ll be able to monitor them after they get home from school or see how a new babysitter is interacting with your children. You’ll also be able to keep an eye on pets, delivery people, and contractors who are at your house while you’re at work.

Downsides of Home Security Cameras

The greatest drawback of security cameras is their effect on privacy. Although they’re intended to deter crime and gather evidence of crimes that do occur, security cameras record everything that happens in their vicinity. They will capture footage of your family and friends coming and going and carrying out regular activities, and possibly also footage of your neighbors and others who happen to pass through your neighborhood. Many people are uncomfortable with the idea of being under surveillance and giving up their privacy.

Although properties with security cameras are less likely to be targeted for break-ins and vandalism, a person who is determined to commit a crime can still do. A criminal who knows or suspects that your house has security cameras can take steps to conceal his or her identity or damage a camera before breaking in.

Security cameras can be damaged in other ways. Water, debris blown around in a storm and other natural events can damage or destroy security cameras. Like other electronic devices, a security system is also vulnerable to hacking.

Installing security cameras can be expensive. The cost will depend on the type of system you choose, the size of your property, the number of cameras you have installed, and other factors.

Consider the Pros and Cons

Security cameras can deter, but not prevent, crime. For many homeowners, cameras provide valuable peace of mind, but they also raise serious privacy concerns. Weigh the advantages and disadvantages and talk to your family about whether you should install security cameras at your house.