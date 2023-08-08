The agent-team model is reaching new heights of success in today’s real estate environment. With challenges such as high prices and low inventory persisting, many agents have been met with challenges of their own in finding business. Teaming up breeds success for many agents in a market full of obstacles. Forming a team and running it successfully, however, is a challenge to confront all on its own.

This September, nine dynamic and influential technology experts and brokerage leaders will dive into nurturing agents’ growth through different team models, and the ways to optimize your team to create success. The panel discussions titled, “Evolving Team Structures: What Works, What Doesn’t,” and “Operating a Successful Team” will take place at RISMedia’s 35th Annual CEO & Leadership Exchange.

The event, which gathers more than 500 top-level real estate thought leaders, will occur on September 5-7 at the Mayflower Hotel in Washington, D.C.

Happening on the mornings of September 6 and 7, the panel discussions will dive into the following topics:

The different types of team structures to implement

The pros and cons of each behind each model

Optimizing team synergy and efficiency

Guiding your team members’ development

The success of other teams and how to learn from them

Evolving Team Structures: What Works, What Doesn’t, will feature the following industry leaders:

Moderator

Dean deTonnancourt, President & CEO, HomeSmart Professionals Real Estate

A lifelong resident of Rhode Island, Dean deTonnancourt brings almost 35 years of real estate experience to HomeSmart Professionals. He has been an active voice in the real estate industry, having held many leadership roles and committee posts within the REALTOR® organization. An educator for local and state REALTOR® Associations, deTonnancourt was elected 2019 president of the Rhode Island Association of REALTORS®.

Panelists

Renee Gonzales, CEO, Long Realty Company

A nationally recognized and in-demand thought leader and speaker, Gonzales’ work with HomeServices of America, The Realty Alliance and other real-estate trade groups has cemented her reputation as an expert on multiple real-estate topics. Her philosophy of providing exceptional service throughout the entire home buying process strengthens her understanding of the importance of working closely with a realty company to give the borrower the best service available.

John P. Horning, Executive Vice President, Shorewest REALTORS®

John P. Horning, executive vice president of Shorewest, REALTORS®, is part of the third-generation family to run the Shorewest family of companies. Horning is a past chairman of the Wisconsin REALTORS® Association (WRA) and has served on their Board of Directors for over 20 years. In 2011, Horning was honored with the Distinguished Service Award from the WRA and the Wisconsin REALTORS® of the Year Award from the National Association of REALTORS®.

Jemila Winsey, CEO & Principal Broker, ERA Legacy Living

Winsey has been ranked as the #1 Top Producing Black REALTOR® in Houston by the Houston Black Real Estate Association, Top 20 REALTORS® by HAR. Winsey is also a real estate coach, published author of “The ABCs of BPOs,” and an industry activist. Her leadership positions in the real estate industry at the local, state, and national levels include the Texas REALTORS® PAC Trustee, Texas REALTORS® Board of Directors and sits on the Texas REALTORS® Executive Board as a regional vice president. She says that, “Like Steve Jobs, I want to put a dent in the universe.”

Mor Zucker, Team Lead & Investment Specialist, LIV Sotheby’s International Realty

Since the first year she pursued a real estate profession, and every year since then, Mor Zucker’s marketing and technology initiatives have placed Team Denver Homes, her real estate team’s website, #1 among the most viewed agent websites, and her blog, The Denver Ear, is the #1 most viewed blog in Denver, Colorado. From 2018-2022, Zucker was a member of the Forbes Real Estate Council due to her extensive knowledge pertaining to investment properties, which led to her publishing her first real estate investment book on Amazon in 2023, Real Estate Investing Secrets, How to Build Wealth through Real Estate and Turn your Investments from Good to Great.

Operating a Successful Team, will feature the following industry leaders:

Moderator

Creig Northrop, Founder/CEO and Associate Broker, Northrop Realty

With over 30 years of industry experience, Creig Northrop is one of the nation’s most successful residential real estate brokers. Leading The Creig Northrop Team with his wife, Carla Northrop, for 18 years, they were named the No. 1 team in the nation for an unprecedented three times. Creig Northrop has been honored with many distinguished awards, including but not limited to: No. 1 real estate team in all of Long & Foster for 10-plus consecutive years and No. 1 overall top producer for Long & Foster.

Panelists

Brittney Frietch, Broker/Owner, BF Realty

Introducing the region’s first true “Teamerage,” Frietch broke off from her previous ‘big brand’ partnership, created a business model and built her team on giving back to the communities they serve, with a flair for southern hospitality and leaving the world a better place. BF Realty has become Loveland, Ohio’s No. 1 boutique brokerage, and the Brittney Frietch Team has risen to the No. 3 team in all of Greater Cincinnati over 7,700 agents and teams.

Tony Mattar, Founder, Chicago Crib Team at Compass

Building his business by focusing on helping as many families as possible achieve their real estate goals, Mattar gained invaluable experience handling tough conversations and situations. This has empowered Mattar to transition effortlessly over time as his client base has become more affluent and provided him with the hard-earned ability to navigate any difficult transaction. Mattar aims to continue to build his business by helping as many people as possible through his thought leadership and contributions to local and national media outlets like The New York Times, CNN, WGN and The Chicago Tribune.

Lisa Nguyen, Team Leader, The International Group, RE/MAX Professionals

Nguyen is the team leader of an international group that speaks 8 different languages. She is known in Colorado for her work in the Diversity-Equity-Inclusion and Fair Housing Space. She is the 2023 Denver Chapter President for the Asian Real Estate Association of America. In addition, she serves as the chair of the Diversity Alliance Council at the Denver Metro Association of Realtors (DMAR) which is the largest realtor organization in the state of Colorado.

RISMedia’s 35th Annual CEO & Leadership Exchange will gather the industry’s top minds to discuss the most critical trends and issues impacting the year so far, and outline strategies for success in the fourth quarter and into 2024. More than 100 brokerage executives and industry experts featured in over 25 panel discussions and presentations will help you make sense of what’s transpired so far in 2023, and share tangible advice for defining your destiny moving forward.

For the complete agenda and speaker lineup, please visit our event page. Space is limited, so reserve your spot today.

