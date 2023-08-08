With mounting concern over commission lawsuits threatening the structure of the residential real estate industry, speakers at next month’s CEO & Leadership Exchange will confront the topic head-on to reveal both the degree of risk and potential strategies for the eventual outcome.

This is just one of many top-priority issues that will be in focus at RISMedia's 35th Annual CEO & Leadership Exchange, taking place at the Mayflower Hotel in Washington, D.C., September 5 – 7. Industry leaders, brokers from across the nation and key subject-matter experts will hone in on current economic challenges, the changing regulatory environment, the impact of new business models, solving the inventory shortage, the risk/reward potential of AI, navigating the competitive portal landscape and much more.

The renowned event will feature keynote presentations delivered by several special guest speakers, including:

An opening keynote address from Anywhere Brands President & CEO Sue Yannaccone

An economic analysis from NAR’s Dr. Lawrence Yun

A look at the housing policy landscape from Senator Cynthia Lummis

An update on regulatory policy affecting affiliated business from RESPRO Executive Director Ken Trepeta

A deep dive on how data is ruling the real estate market from CoStar CEO Andy Florance

A primer on leadership strategies for guiding your company through “seasons of change” from HomeServices of America President & CEO Gino Blefari

And insights on the lasting impact of pandemic times from Bright MLS Chief Economist Dr. Lisa Sturtevant

Limited number of All-Access tickets available

With less than one month to go until the renowned event, RISMedia has a limited number of All-Access tickets available, which will afford attendees full access to the event’s educational and networking sessions, including the opening VIP Luncheon and private pre-event sessions on September 5 covering merger and acquisition strategies for today’s market, and future-focused MLS trends and innovations.

All-Access ticket holders will also gain attendance to RISMedia’s gala Newsmakers Reception & Dinner, taking place on site at the Mayflower on Wednesday evening, September 6. During the Newsmakers Reception & Dinner, RISMedia will honor its more than 300 2023 Newsmakers and induct its 7th annual Real Estate Newsmakers Hall of Fame.

In addition to these exclusive opportunities, All-Access ticket holders can also take advantage of the CEO & Leadership Exchange’s complete educational agenda, featuring more than 100 industry leaders and experts participating in over 25 presentations and panel discussions. Session highlights include:

How AI is Changing Your Business…For Better or Worse

Getting to Profitability: Smart Measures for Tough Times

Under Siege: Is Real Estate as We Know It at Risk?

Shaking Up Your Business Model: How to Stay Current as the Industry Evolves

Getting a Bigger Piece of the Pie in a Shrinking Market

Evolving Team Structures: What Works What Doesn’t

The Secrets to Gaining a Competitive Edge

How Portals Are Changing the Real Estate Playing Field

Restructuring Agent Services and Support: How to Listen to Your Agents and Learn

Must-Know Marketing Strategies to Attract Agents

The Top Trends in the Luxury Real Estate Market

Revamping Your Approach to Agent Training: Creating an Offering That Yields Results

See the event’s complete educational and networking agenda at events.rismedia.com/ceo-exchange along with information regarding All-Access tickets. Specially negotiated hotel rates are running out and are currently on a first-come, first-served basis.