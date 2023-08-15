Real estate is a zero-sum game. There are only so many homes changing hands in a given month or year, and a limited amount of time and resources to make sure you are involved in as many as possible. Success in this industry can be boiled down to how efficiently and effectively you expand your reach—geographically, technologically and more—and how the foundations of your business support this growth.

At RISMedia’s CEO & Leadership Exchange taking place September 5 – 7 in Washington, D.C, a panel of real estate’s heaviest hitters will take on the topic of expansion, and all the challenges, approaches and philosophies that ensure a business can maximize their share of a shrinking whole.

“We’ve found that this is a great opportunity for mergers and acquisitions,” says Tami Bonnell, co-chair of EXIT Realty, who will be anchoring the panel. “This time period is a great opportunity for selling new franchises, and it’s a great opportunity for recruiting.”

The panel, titled “Getting a Bigger Piece of the Pie in a Shrinking Market,” is intended to encompass every definition of growth—from simply reaching more buyers and sellers, to the long-term strategy that allows a brokerage to become the top destination for high-performing agents.

There has never been a better time to rethink, revamp and reinforce your growth strategy, adds Bonnell, as the pandemic has created an environment where agents are looking to move and companies are looking for new partners.

“Even if people were unhappy (during the pandemic), they didn’t necessarily want to move when money was coming in hand over fist, right?” she says. “But now they really have had time to ask themselves what they really want to get out of a brokerage, what they want to get out of their career, what they want to have for their life—and so we’re finding that it’s been a great opportunity.”

One approach Bonnell promises to drill down into at the event is personalization. Both in the minutiae of circle-building, as well as in macro-level business moves that drive exponential growth, she says connecting authentically with people is an essential first step.

“Skillset and personalization are more important than anything in order to build your business—and not just personalizing to the property, but personalizing to the person,” she explains. “Getting to know that individual so that you can really help them to the best of your ability.”

That is just as important when connecting with a potential client as it is when seeking to understand the local history and values of a brokerage that is a potential acquisition opportunity. Bonnell describes how even when using a data-driven approach, the foundation must be personal.

“You can really get great data, and then personalize it to what people really want to do,” she says.

But what does that actually mean, and how do you ensure you are properly investing your time and resources? It could be through a technology lens, or exploring culture (which has also become a new opportunity post-pandemic).

No matter the approach, though, sharing and learning from other’s experiences will be vital—something Bonnell and the other panelists will demonstrate first-hand.

