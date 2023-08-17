Home-improvement firm Curbio, Inc has announced that it has been ranked No. 1,467 on Inc. Magazine’s prestigious Inc. 5000 list of the fastest-growing privately owned companies for 2023. This is the second time that Curbio has ranked on the Inc. 5000, following its inclusion in 2022 during their first year of eligibility for the list.

“We are honored that Curbio has once again been named to the Inc. 5000 list, ranking amongst some of the most successful companies in the world. This recognition is a testament to the hard work of our team, who are all remarkably dedicated to our mission of transforming home improvement for real estate. I want to congratulate everyone at Curbio on this achievement and look forward to another year of our continued growth and success,” said Rick Rudman, CEO of Curbio.

The Inc. 5000 class of 2023 represents companies that have “driven rapid revenue growth while navigating inflationary pressure, the rising costs of capital, and seemingly intractable hiring challenges.” This year’s Inc. 5000 companies have added 1,187,266 jobs to the economy over the past three years.

“Running a business has only gotten harder since the end of the pandemic,” said Inc. editor-in-chief Scott Omelianuk. “To make the Inc. 5000—with the fast growth that requires—is truly an accomplishment. Inc. is thrilled to honor the companies that are building our future.”

To see the full list, visit https://www.inc.com/inc5000. For more information, visit https://curbio.com/.