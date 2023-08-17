Renting has taken a step forward in the market as a prominent option for people who can’t afford the current high home prices and mortgage rates. This leaves many families building their lives and raising their kids in rental units. Where can these families turn to find the best spaces to rent and raise their kids?

RentCafe’s latest report looked at nearly 140 cities—based on the metrics of cost of living and housing, local economy, and quality of life—to determine the ideal cities for raising a family while renting in 2023.

The report found that the South dominates the list, holding seven spots, including three in Texas alone.

Here are the top 10 cities for renters raising families:

Plano, Texas

Cost of living and housing rank: 4 Local economy rank: 3 Quality of life rank: 115 Other highlights: many family-friendly entertainment venues



Scottsdale, Arizona

Cost of living and housing rank: 2 Local economy rank: 7 Quality of life rank: 118 Other highlights: 83% of apartments in top locations, over 330 sunny days a year



Arlington, Virginia

Cost of living and housing rank: 3 Local economy rank: 2 Quality of life rank: 128 Other highlights: 85% of apartments in top locations, 3% unemployment rate, natural amenity rank of 2



Marietta, Georgia

Cost of living and housing rank: 13 Local economy rank: 18 Quality of life rank: 7 Other highlights: 1,038 average sq ft per apartment



Sunnyvale, California

Cost of living and housing rank: 1 Local economy rank: 1 Quality of life rank: 134 Other highlights: a variety of kid-friendly activities, a high number of couples with children (49%)



Round Rock, Texas

Cost of living and housing rank: 9 Local economy rank: 24 Quality of life rank: 59 Other highlights: Outdoor activities, such as Chisholm Trail Crossing Park to Dell Diamond and Rock’N River Water Park



Austin Texas

Cost of living and housing rank: 15 Local economy rank: 12 Quality of life rank: 71 Other highlights: the “Live Music Capital of the World,” low cost of living



Fayetteville, Arkansas

Cost of living and housing rank: 32 Local economy rank: 49 Quality of life rank: 1 Other highlights: 1,014 average sq ft per apartment, the “Track Capital of the World”



Raleigh, North Carolina

Cost of living and housing rank: 24 Local economy rank: 16 Quality of life rank: 52 Other highlights: high quality schools (4), hotspot for new research and development



Ann Arbor, Michigan

Cost of living and housing rank: 14 Local economy rank: 10 Quality of life rank: 108 Other highlights: plenty of cultural events, 55% of the market is renters



The takeaway:

“If you’re among the 68 million renters living with their family, you know that raising children is hard work. Add to that the task of finding a place to live and it quickly becomes a complicated endeavor,” said Adina Dragos,a creative writer at RentCafe and author of the report. “Whether you’re ready to take the family on a road trip to settle into a new, exciting city or simply looking for the best places to rent around the country until you can buy a home, this list might help you find the right place for you and your family.”

For the full report, click here.