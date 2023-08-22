As the needs of today’s agents and consumers continue to evolve, brokers must adapt their operations to meet the demands of changing times. An eclectic group of progressive brokers will share how they’ve shaped their business models for modern times during the panel discussion, “Shaking Up Your Business Model: How to Stay Current as the Industry Evolves,” taking place at RISMedia’s CEO & Leadership Exchange. The event, which gathers more than 500 top-level real estate thought leaders, is being held September 5 – 7 at the Mayflower Hotel in Washington, D.C.

Occurring on the morning of September 6, the panel discussion will include topics critical to operating a brokerage in today’s changing market, such as:

– What the future will look like once class-action lawsuits are over

– How to keep your best agents and recruit elite ones

– Growth opportunities via M&A and other ideas to expand

– Which tech stacks will prove most valuable

– Finding the best ways to uncover new leads

Moderated by Alex Mihai, general counsel for Realty ONE Group, panelists include James Dwiggins, CEO, NextHome, Inc.; Chad Ruggles, SVP, Vylla Home; Joe Skousen, CEO, Inside Real Estate; Claudia Stallings, COO/partner, Wallace Real Estate; and Thad Wong, Co-CEO, @properties Christie’s International Real Estate.

“We’ll be talking about how to prepare your brokerage and agents for an industry that looks completely different after these class action lawsuits are over,” says Dwiggins. “There is almost no chance things will look the same as they do today. The question is how different will things look.”

Dwiggins continued, “Brokerages should be planning for a future where buyer/agent cooperation is at best optional in the MLS, but also preparing for the worst-case scenario of it being outright banned. How do you get your agents using buyer/broker agreements on every transaction? How do you get your agents using buyer presentations, so they clearly articulate value and justify their compensation? How do you offer different ways buyers can compensate their agent when they might have different needs? I’m preparing my company for these changes right now, and every company should be doing the same.”

RISMedia’s 35th Annual CEO & Leadership Exchange will gather the industry’s top minds to discuss the most critical trends and issues impacting the year so far, and outline strategies for success in the fourth quarter and into 2024. More than 100 brokerage executives and industry experts featured in over 25 panel discussions and presentations will help you make sense of what’s transpired so far in 2023, and share tangible advice for defining your own destiny moving forward.

