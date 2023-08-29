Keep Safety Top of Mind and Close to Heart

Drive With NAR: The Safety Series is REALTOR® Magazine’s latest member benefit in partnership with the REALTOR® Safety Program. The new podcast is designed to help reduce the number of safety incidents experienced by REALTORS® on the job. REALTOR® safety is one of our top priorities and The Safety Series podcast is part of our plan to help agents stay safe in the field and protect their real estate business. Encourage your agents to tune in at nar.realtor/magazine/drive or subscribe wherever they get their podcasts.

Exclusive Access to the Subject Matter Experts About the Issues that Matter

The new Level Up video series dives deeper into key timely real estate topics that impact every REALTOR®, like advocacy, DEI, Fair Housing, Global Real Estate and Sustainability. Take time to Level Up with NAR and learn from thought leaders through unscripted, personal testimonials. Watch now!

Give Hope a Home with the REALTORS® Relief Foundation

Don’t wait until the next fire, tornado, flood, or hurricane to lend a hand. The time to prepare is now and we need your help to continue our mission of providing housing-related disaster relief when and where it’s needed most. When people need hope, they know they can count on REALTORS® to respond. Help your gift matter through the REALTORS® Relief Foundation. You can give with the confidence of knowing that 100% of your contribution goes directly to victims of disasters. Text TEAMRRF to 71777 or visit nar.realtor/rrf to become a hero for hope.