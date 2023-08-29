Following RISMedia’s recent unveiling of the Top 25 regional Rookie of the Year finalists for 2023, this series will spotlight the five finalists from each region, continuing this week with the five finalists from the Southern region.

The Rookie of the Year program, sponsored by Colibri Real Estate and now in its second year, is designed to honor real estate agents who are new to the business yet already achieving extraordinary results,

Five regional winners will be chosen from among the Top 25, and announced during RISMedia’s CEO & Leadership Exchange, taking place this September 5 – 7 in Washington, D.C. The national winner will be announced and awarded during RISMedia’s Power Broker Reception & Dinner on November 14 in Anaheim, California.

Nominees for the Real Estate Rookie of the Year award were considered based on their 2022 sales volume and transaction data, investment in professional education, technology prowess and community involvement.

While this year’s Rookie of the Year finalists hail from varied brokerage firms serving diverse markets across the country, there are undeniable commonalities that have led to their fledgling success, such as a commitment to constant learning, a fierce dedication to helping others, and an unwavering focus on the goals they set for themselves.

“Starting out in the residential real estate business over the past couple of years—during one of the industry’s most atypical and challenging times on record—was a challenge not for the faint of heart,” says RISMedia Founder & CEO John Featherston. “Recognizing new-agent success during these unprecedented times is critical in order to put forth shining examples of professionalism, resilience and success in any market. RISMedia’s Real Estate Rookie of the Year annual award program helps elevate our industry’s reputation, for the benefit of those who work within it as well as for the consumers they serve.”

“We are so excited to continue our presenting sponsorship of the RISMedia Rookie of the Year to celebrate agents who bring to life Colibri’s mission to lead people to achieve more and thrive in their careers,” says Jennifer Dixson Hoff, general manager, Professional Portfolio and Partnerships at Colibri Real Estate. “We are proud to honor those new agents who have demonstrated exceptional work in the real estate profession as well as dedication to the individuals and families they serve. We congratulate the finalists for such a worthy accomplishment.”

Chosen from hundreds of nominations, the Top 5 Real Estate Rookie of the Year Northeast regional finalists are listed below in alphabetical order, along with their thoughts on their rookie year in the business. Stay tuned to rismedia.com to see spotlights on all five U.S. regions finalists.

Meet the 5 finalists from the South

Tracy Ball

Snap Realty

Louisiana



As Tracy Ball says, “starting a new career can be difficult, and while I always make sure my clients have the best experience possible, it’s hard to know if you are doing well or not in a more broad sense.”



That’s why being named a Rookie of the Year regional finalist is a significant milestone for Ball who credits her background in non-profits, which gave her experience working with people in all walks of life, and the guidance of her broker for her success. “My broker answered my endless questions and never once made me feel bad about texting her at 10:00 at night to ask if I was doing something correctly,” says Ball. “She is incredibly patient with me and it is so reassuring to know that it’s ok to still be learning because she’s got my back.”

Working in real estate has amplified the importance of home for Ball personally as well as her clients. “The pandemic really made me look at my own home differently, and I have tried to carry that with me to my job. My home was such a sanctuary for me during that time, and I love being able to help people find that for themselves.”



Matthew Bastian

Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate Journey

Arkansas

“Switching careers and making the leap into real estate is very much the ‘road less traveled,’ and required an enormous amount of faith and determination,” says Matthew Bastian. “Achieving an accolade such as this proves that dreams are obtainable if you are willing to put forth the hard work and effort necessary to succeed.”

Bastian reports that he was able to far exceed his rookie-year goals thanks to the support of his brokerage. “The most important choice you have as a new agent is correctly selecting the right broker. Better Homes & Gardens Real Estate Journey was that choice for me. With their training and guidance, I was able to far exceed my first-year expectations and am continuing to thrive in year two.”



With a passion for serving others, Bastian empowers his clients with expert analysis so that they can make well-informed real estate decisions. “I have always loved to train, develop, and educate people,” he says. “Having the ability to do so in real estate, while also helping people achieve their goals and dreams, has been a truly rewarding experience.”

Stacy Cole

Realty Executives Bay Group Inc.

Alabama

“Real estate is hard work,” says Stacy Cole. “Early mornings, late nights and working on the weekends. The hard work is paying off, and I couldn’t be more excited to be nominated for this award.”

The key to success so early on in her career is all about consistent follow up, Cole explains. “Keep yourself in front of your customers and clients, and follow up, follow up, follow up! Also, developing a relationship with my clients is important, as my business has grown with word-of-mouth referrals. I strive to work hard and make a lasting impression.”

Cole appreciates the flexibility that a career in real estate has afforded her, enabling her to work around her children’s schedules and be present for their activities. “I also love meeting new people and developing relationships with my clients,” she says. “It’s not just about a paycheck for me—it’s about developing long lasting relationships with each transaction.”



Garrett Cox

Cry-Leike, REALTORS

Tennessee

As Garrett Cox says, he is still at the “dawn of his real estate career,” and being named a regional Rookie of the Year finalist just confirms that he is on the right path. “I am from a small town…so to be a part of something so much larger is a feeling that most people only dream of, and here I am—living it!

According to Cox, there is no shortage of people who have helped launch his career, from colleagues and business coaches on up to his broker, regional vice president and company owners Harold and Lisa Crye.



“At the end of the day, I got into real estate because I thoroughly enjoy working with people,” says Cox. “The clients I’ve met and other industry professionals I’ve had the distinct pleasure of working with are what I love the most about this business. Real estate is a relationship business, pure and simple. Without relationships, we have no business, and with relationships, the sky’s the limit.”

Crystal Hirst

Bramlett Residential Real Estate

Texas



As a newcomer to her market, Crystal Hirst embarked on her real estate career without an extensive sphere to lean into. “I’ve built my business from scratch with client service always at the forefront, and being recognized for that feels amazing,” she says. “I also hope that my journey can inspire other agents who are getting started in a new area.”

Hirst keeps a service mindset and consistency top of mind in order to succeed as a rookie agent. “I attribute my growth to consistency, a skill I developed while training for Ironman triathlons,” she explains. “I make a plan and stick to it, with the long game in mind; daily habits and purposeful goal-setting build long-term success.”

From marketing and business planning to problem solving and constant learning, Hirst loves many things about real estate, but most of all the opportunity to help people. “We are trusted advisors and we have the ability to make a potentially stressful time in clients’ lives a little smoother, a little easier, and hopefully even enjoyable,” she says.