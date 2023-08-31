EquitySafe Realty, LLC, based in Beaufort, South Carolina, has affiliated with the Century 21 brand. The firm is now doing business as CENTURY 21 Coastal Town Realty.

The firm was founded in 2015 by US Marine veteran Will McCullough; his wife Deena is also his business partner, according to a release. The firm will take advantage of Century 21 resources and is looking to expand further via both recruitment and mergers, the company said.

“Affiliating with the CENTURY 21 brand provides us with unparalleled opportunities to leverage our decades of hyper-local experience with a globally recognized entity,” said McCullough. “Throughout my career, I’ve learned to navigate the ups and downs of the real estate industry and the longevity and continued success of the CENTURY 21 brand stands as proof that it has done the same. Together this affiliation will provide us access to not only world-class tools and network experience, but also a world-class reputation.”

“At its core, real estate is about service, which is clearly the keystone to Will and Deena’s business philosophy,” added Mike Miedler, president and CEO of Century 21 Real Estate LLC. “Their desire to be relentless in the delivery of superior service makes them ideal brand ambassadors in the Beaufort market and beyond.”

