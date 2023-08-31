Following RISMedia’s recent unveiling of the Top 25 regional Rookie of the Year finalists for 2023, this series will spotlight the five finalists from each region, continuing this week with the Western regional finalists.

The Rookie of the Year program, sponsored by Colibri Real Estate and now in its second year, is designed to honor real estate agents who are new to the business yet already achieving extraordinary results,

Five regional winners will be chosen from among the Top 25, and announced during RISMedia’s CEO & Leadership Exchange, taking place this September 5 – 7 in Washington, D.C. The national winner will be announced and awarded during RISMedia’s Power Broker Reception & Dinner on November 14 in Anaheim, California.

Nominees for the Real Estate Rookie of the Year award were considered based on their 2022 sales volume and transaction data, investment in professional education, technology prowess and community involvement.

While this year’s Rookie of the Year finalists hail from varied brokerage firms serving diverse markets across the country, there are undeniable commonalities that have led to their fledgling success, such as a commitment to constant learning, a fierce dedication to helping others, and an unwavering focus on the goals they set for themselves.

“Starting out in the residential real estate business over the past couple of years—during one of the industry’s most atypical and challenging times on record—was a challenge not for the faint of heart,” says RISMedia Founder & CEO John Featherston. “Recognizing new-agent success during these unprecedented times is critical in order to put forth shining examples of professionalism, resilience and success in any market. RISMedia’s Real Estate Rookie of the Year annual award program helps elevate our industry’s reputation, for the benefit of those who work within it as well as for the consumers they serve.”

“We are so excited to continue our presenting sponsorship of the RISMedia Rookie of the Year to celebrate agents who bring to life Colibri’s mission to lead people to achieve more and thrive in their careers,” says Jennifer Dixson Hoff, general manager, Professional Portfolio and Partnerships at Colibri Real Estate. “We are proud to honor those new agents who have demonstrated exceptional work in the real estate profession as well as dedication to the individuals and families they serve. We congratulate the finalists for such a worthy accomplishment.”

Chosen from hundreds of nominations, the Top 5 Real Estate Rookie of the Year Northeast regional finalists are listed below in alphabetical order, along with their thoughts on their rookie year in the business. Stay tuned to rismedia.com to see spotlights on all five U.S. regions finalists.

Meet the 5 finalists from the West:

Keaton Bankofier

John L. Scott Real Estate

Oregon

According to Keaton Bankofier, being a regional finalist for 2023 Rookie of the Year is a testament to the relationships he’s built and the smiles on the faces of those he’s been privileged to work with.

He attributes his success to one overarching factor: providing value. “I believe the best way to be successful in any business is by providing the most value,” he says. “If you can provide more value then it gains your business trust, loyalty and long-term relationships.

Secondarily he points to the importance of written goals and all those who have helped him along the way. “My principal brokers, secretary and other REALTORS at my office have helped me almost every single day,” he says. “I’m surrounded by positive, caring, successful, hard-working people.”

“This is a huge milestone in my career and confirmation that I am where I’m supposed to be,” says Bankofier. “It’s a validation of the countless hours of studying, hard work, long days and late nights working for my clients.”

Kimberly Galvan

Realty ONE Group Empire

California

Becoming a Rookie of the Year regional finalist is a reflection of Kimberly Galvan’s commitment to excellent service, continuous learning and innovative problem-solving. “It’s a reminder that taking risks and pushing beyond my comfort zone can yield remarkable results,” she adds.

Continual learning and growth were instrumental to Galvan’s early success. “I devoted substantial time to educate myself about the market trends, regulations, best practices and being comfortable with using social media,” she explains. “I focused on actively listening to my clients needs and concerns, which allowed me to provide tailored solutions and exceptional service.

Resilience is another key component to Galvan’s growth as a real estate professional. “I believe that perseverance is key,” she says. “I didn’t give up as I encountered challenges and setbacks along the way—I saw them as opportunities to learn and grow.”

“What I love most about the real estate business is the dynamic nature of the industry and the impact it has on people’s lives,” says Galvan. “Guiding clients through the process, seeing their faces light up when they find the perfect property, and knowing I’ve helped them is incredibly rewarding.”

Alex Hollander

CENTURY 21 Plaza

California

For Alex Hollander, becoming a Rookie of the Year regional finalist is rich validation of his hard work and dedication to learn, grow and excel in real estate. “This recognition also reminds me of the responsibility I have to contribute positively to the real estate industry, share my experiences with fellow rookies, and encourage them on their journeys,” he adds.

“As a rookie REALTOR, the biggest contributing factor to my success was the power of collaboration, networking and continuous learning,” says Hollander. “These factors not only contributed to my achievements during that crucial first year but also laid the groundwork for a sustainable and thriving career in the years to come.”

Hollander is passionate about helping people achieve their dreams through homeownership. He also relishes the flexibility that a career in real estate provides. “As a business owner in this industry, you have the freedom to set your own schedule and make decisions that align with your vision,” he says. “This flexibility allows you to balance work with personal life, adapt to market trends and continuously improve your strategies to better serve your clients.”

Leah Neumann

EXIT Realty DTC

Colorado



According to Leah Neumann, “If you work on something consistently and make it a habit to see your end goal, it will do you wonders!” Being among the Rookie of the Year regional finalists is proof of just that.

As a busy new REALTOR and mother of three under the ages of three-and-a-half, Neumann finds doing many things at once immensely rewarding. “Setting my goals, putting them on a board, thinking about them in my daily routine has been a big contributor,” she explains. “In my first year of real estate I had my goals just like everyone else. But what made a huge difference was that constant care for my goals and competitor mindset. In 2022, I set four major goals for myself and I smashed them all with hard work, mindset and drive in a job I absolutely love!”

The competitive nature of real estate is the perfect fit for Neumann. “As a former D2 women’s athlete, I get that same rush as if I was walking on the lacrosse field again,” she says.

Sophia Satow

Realty Executives Phoenix & Yuma

Arizona



Becoming a standout rookie was a goal of Sophia Satow’s from the very beginning of her real estate career. “When I started my real estate journey, one of my goals was to win Rookie of the Year within my brokerage, and it is so exciting to achieve recognition beyond my brokerage,” she says. “This means a lot to me as it proves that when you put your mind toward something and work very hard, you can achieve it.”

According to Satow, consistency is the number-one factor in her fledgling success. “I think that the best way to be successful in real estate is to be consistent within your business and be patient with people and clients,” she says. “You also have to have a long-term mindset and envision a future for your business.”

The best part of being a real estate professional is helping people find the home of their dreams, says Satow. “I get to meet so many people every single day and help them with the biggest purchase of their life. Getting them what they want is always a very satisfactory feeling.”