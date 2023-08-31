The September issue of RISMedia’s Real Estate magazine is now available, and not to be missed are several exclusive features, including an in-depth look at the current mortgage industry challenges and what experts feel are solutions, and not, for agents and clients to use. In addition, we look at ChatGPT and what opportunities it presents for real estate, Realty Executives International President’s long term plan for success, and what the market will look like when Gen Z makes their entrance.

On the Cover

Navigating Today’s Mortgage Landscape

Experts Weigh in on Solutions for Real Estate Professionals and Their Clients

From a painstaking series of interest-rate increases and dogged inflation, to out-of-reach prices and sparse inventory, consumer confidence in homebuying has suffered a serious blow this year. With all-cash offers ruling the roost in a competitive landscape, mortgage lenders have amplified innovation to help get worthy buyers into their much-desired home. In this special insiders’ roundtable, three mortgage leaders discuss the realities of today’s market and share tangible solutions that real estate professionals can use to help their clients carve a path to homeownership in today’s taxing economic environment.

Highlights

Working With and Beyond ChatGPT

With language model AI doubling its capacity every six months, where is the greatest opportunity for real estate professionals?

Savvy Leadership and Collaborative Spirit Keep Realty Executives Growing Strong

In this exclusive feature, Realty Executives International President Patrick van den Bossche discusses his long-term vision as he leads the brand into the future.

As Gen Z Enters Home-Buying Years, Shifts in the Market Will Follow

The shifts in the market as a result of this expanding demographic will only accelerate as the group, collectively, takes additional steps toward homeownership.

Visit our Table of Contents here to see all this month’s top features!